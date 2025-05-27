White Sox Will Trade $50 Million Slugger, But There’s A Catch

Luis Robert Jr. may be one of the most talented players the Chicago White Sox have developed in years, but with the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaching, his future with the club is anything but secure.

The $50 million slugger—once considered a mainstay of the franchise—is now at a crossroads. While the White Sox will trade him if the price is right, he has to play well enough to be worth trading.

Robert has been a fixture in MLB trade rumors for months, and with good reason. He’s a dynamic, five-tool player who, at full strength could help transform a postseason contender’s lineup.

He put together a standout season just two years ago, racking up 14 homers and 35 RBIs. But since then, injuries and inconsistency have slowed him down, and even Robert himself admits that he hasn’t performed at a level that would make him an obvious trade target.

“Right now, as my season is going, I don’t think anybody is going to take a chance on me,” said Robert through interpreter Billy Russo, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. “I just focus on trying to get better. I can’t think of anything else.”

It’s a brutally honest assessment from a player who knows the stakes, and who is also familiar with the business. Some athletes tune out trade speculation, but Robert isn’t pretending it doesn’t exist. He just believes the best thing he can do right now—for himself and for any potential future team—is return to All-Star form.

White Sox Management Knows Robert’s Future Has Become A Priority

For the White Sox front office, this creates an interesting scenario. The team is deep into a rebuild and unlikely to contend in the near term. That makes Robert, whose contract is both team-friendly and ticking down, one of the last remaining valuable trade assets on the roster.

His deal runs through 2027 with club options, making him an attractive option for teams seeking impact without the burden of a massive financial commitment. But if Robert doesn’t return to form soon, Chicago risks missing its opportunity to trade him at peak value.

As of now, he’s healthy and back on the field. That alone is a big step, considering the injury setbacks that have plagued his career. The next two months will be critical—not just for Robert’s stat sheet, but for his long-term trajectory. If he can heat up at the plate and reestablish his defensive presence, contending teams looking for outfield help at the deadline will be working the phones.

Looking Ahead

The challenge, of course, is timing. With the MLB trade deadline set for July 31, Robert has a narrow window to turn heads. The White Sox know this. They’re not just hoping he rebounds—they’re depending on it. If he produces, they can move him for prospects to accelerate their rebuild. If he doesn’t, they’re left holding onto a once-valuable player whose stock has dropped.

Even teams with deep farm systems and playoff aspirations will think twice about trading for a player who hasn’t performed up to expectations. Despite his talent, Robert must prove he’s still worth his contract.

For now, all eyes are on him. The next few weeks will determine whether he’s on the move or still stuck in limbo. Either way, a decision is imminent.