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MLB Trade: Chicago White Sox Acquire Gold Glove OF From Rockies

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies
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DENVER, CO - APRIL 19: Centerfielder Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado Rockies makes a leaping catch at the warning track for the final out of the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field on April 19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox continue improving their roster, acquiring two-time Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder Brenton Doyle from the Colorado Rockies.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote on X: “White Sox acquiring CF Brenton Doyle from the Rockies, sources tell me and @WillSammon.”

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote on X: “Colorado is getting RHP Mason Adams and IF Carlos Vielma”

MLB Trade: Chicago White Sox Acquire Gold Glove OF Brenton Doyle From Colorado Rockies

Kansas City Royals v Colorado Rockies

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JULY 31: Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado Rockies hits a fourth inning RBI double against the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field on July 31, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Doyle, 28, won a Gold Glove Award in 2023 and 2024, his first two big-league seasons.

This season, Doyle has hit just .214/.287/.282 with one home run, five RBI and nine stolen bases in 45 games. He missed a large chunk of the season due to a left oblique contusion.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Colorado Rockies

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – MAY 16: Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates in the dugout after scoring when Mickey Moniak was hit with a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Coors Field on May 16, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Doyle had amazing defensive metrics in his first two seasons. In 2023, he recorded +18 Defensive Runs Saved and +13 Outs Above Average. The next season, he posted +11 DRS and +14 OAA.

Doyle regressed defensively last year, posting 0 DRS and +6 OAA. And this year, he has posted -2 DRS and 0 OAA in 293 1/3 innings.

Colorado Rockies v Cincinnati Reds

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – APRIL 30: Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after teammate Hunter Goodman #15 strikes out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 30, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The Rockies selected Doyle in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Shepherd University.

Doyle broke out in 2024, posting 3.9 bWAR and a 102 OPS+ in 149 games. Unfortunately, he has been worth -0.2 bWAR over the past two seasons.

Chicago White Sox Right Now

Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JULY 01: Manager Will Venable #1 of the Chicago White Sox looks on during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 1, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The White Sox have surprised much of the baseball world this year by leading the American League Central with a 59-52 record. They hold a three-game lead over the second-place Cleveland Guardians in the division standings.

The White Sox have made several trades to improve their roster over the past couple of days. In addition to getting Doyle from the Rockies, the White Sox acquired right-handed starting pitcher Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners and right-handed reliever Huascar Brazobán from the New York Mets.

Chicago is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The club just won two of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Next, the White Sox will begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Tuesday. After that, they will host the Guardians for three games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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MLB Trade: Chicago White Sox Acquire Gold Glove OF From Rockies

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