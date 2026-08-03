MLB Trade: Chicago White Sox Acquire Gold Glove OF From Rockies

The Chicago White Sox continue improving their roster, acquiring two-time Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder Brenton Doyle from the Colorado Rockies.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote on X: “White Sox acquiring CF Brenton Doyle from the Rockies, sources tell me and @WillSammon.”

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote on X: “Colorado is getting RHP Mason Adams and IF Carlos Vielma”

MLB Trade: Chicago White Sox Acquire Gold Glove OF Brenton Doyle From Colorado Rockies

Doyle, 28, won a Gold Glove Award in 2023 and 2024, his first two big-league seasons.

This season, Doyle has hit just .214/.287/.282 with one home run, five RBI and nine stolen bases in 45 games. He missed a large chunk of the season due to a left oblique contusion.

Doyle had amazing defensive metrics in his first two seasons. In 2023, he recorded +18 Defensive Runs Saved and +13 Outs Above Average. The next season, he posted +11 DRS and +14 OAA.

Doyle regressed defensively last year, posting 0 DRS and +6 OAA. And this year, he has posted -2 DRS and 0 OAA in 293 1/3 innings.

The Rockies selected Doyle in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Shepherd University.

Doyle broke out in 2024, posting 3.9 bWAR and a 102 OPS+ in 149 games. Unfortunately, he has been worth -0.2 bWAR over the past two seasons.

Chicago White Sox Right Now

The White Sox have surprised much of the baseball world this year by leading the American League Central with a 59-52 record. They hold a three-game lead over the second-place Cleveland Guardians in the division standings.

The White Sox have made several trades to improve their roster over the past couple of days. In addition to getting Doyle from the Rockies, the White Sox acquired right-handed starting pitcher Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners and right-handed reliever Huascar Brazobán from the New York Mets.

Chicago is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The club just won two of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Next, the White Sox will begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Tuesday. After that, they will host the Guardians for three games.