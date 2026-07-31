White Sox Predicted to Land Mets All-Star in Trade Deadline Move

Once again, the New York Mets have underperformed through the first few months of the season, leading to all sorts of questions around the organization.

With the MLB trade deadline just a few days away, the Mets are being seen as one of the biggest sellers around the league. New York has a few players that could entice opposing teams, while helping to set themselves up for the future.

One player who has made waves in recent days has been right-hander Clay Holmes, who just threw a solid rehab start. Holmes is scheduled to return from the injury list where he has been recovering from a fractured right fibula he suffered in May.

Multiple teams were at the rehab start to scout the right-hander, with Holmes making an impression. Since Holmes can opt out of the final year of his contract after the season, there has been ramped speculation that he will be traded.

The veteran has been in line to make his return to the Mets on Aug. 2, just one day before ther trade deadline. But the team doesn’t appear to be activating him for the outing as they deal with trade rumors around the right-hander.

But where the veteran could go remains unknown, with the Mets decision-makers trying to work their way through everything.

Clay Holmes to the Chicago White Sox?

Ahead of the deadline, CBS Sports’ baseball analyst Mike Axisa has predicted that the Mets will trade Holmes to the Chicago White Sox. Chicago has been in the market for a starter, and Holmes could be just what this team needs.

Despite Holmes’ injury this year, the right-hander was very effective before going down. Holmes produced a 2.39 ERA in nine starts, while striking out 45 batters over 52.2 innings.

The converted relief pitcher to starter has done well since joining the Mets, making him a hot name on the trade market. Chicago needs another starter to help their rotation down the stretch, and Holmes could be the answer.

The White Sox have been arguably the biggest surprise in the league this season, with the team currently sitting in first place in the American League Central. Chicago has a two-game lead on the Cleveland Guardians and a three-game lead on the Minnesota Twins entering the final day of July.

After years at the bottom of the standings, something has flipped with Chicago this year, and the team is in line to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

While the White Sox have seen success so far, having a veteran like Holmes in the rotation could make a massive difference. Holmes has been battle-tested over his career, and he’s been a strong leader, which is something all young teams need in the clubhouse.

Clay Holmes Postseason Success

In the postseason, Holmes owns a 3-1 record with a 1.35 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 19 appearances. Having the experienced right-hander could help the White Sox down the stretch and into the playoffs, if they can make it that far.

Chicago isn’t likely to get involved in some of the bigger names on the trade market, but Holmes could be the move to get them over the top. The White Sox desperately need more pitching help as the trade deadline descends, with the Mets starter being a top option.