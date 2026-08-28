Cincinnati Reds Announce Ke’Bryan Hayes Injury News Amid Cubs Series

The Cincinnati Reds are about to kick off their series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, but they’ve now announced frustrating news.

As reported by Underdog MLB (via X), Ke’Bryan Hayes has now hit the 10-day IL due to a groin injury.

Ke’Bryan Hayes’ Injury Sidelines Him for Cubs Series

Hayes now joins a long list of Cincinnati players who are sitting out on the injured list.

Alongside Hayes are notable names including Michael Toglia, Hunter Green and Spencer Steer.

Before Hayes’ injury took place, he was slashing .153/.213/.250 with a .463 OPS and five homers through 78 games. He’s registered two doubles, one triple and eight RBIs.

His last game appearance took place on Aug. 26, when the Reds faced the San Francisco Giants.

Hayes is now in his seventh year playing Major League Baseball. He was selected 32nd overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft.

He remained with the franchise for six long years, but in July 2025, the Pirates traded him to Cincinnati. In return, Pittsburgh received Sammy Stafura, Taylor Rogers and cash.

His latest trip to the IL will mark his second stint out of commission this season. To be blunt, this has not been an ideal campaign for the 29-year-old third baseman.

Where the Reds Currently Stand as the Postseason Nears

As always, the regular season has been cruising by this summer. There have been surprises, frustrations, successes and losses throughout the year, but now is the time to really zero in on baseball.

Looking at the National League Central standings, Cincinnati finds itself at the bottom of the rankings with an overall record of 63-71.

They are trailing the Pirates (65-70), the St. Louis Cardinals (67-68), the Chicago Cubs (76-58) and the Milwaukee Brewers (83-51).

Unfortunately for Reds fans, their beloved team has not performed nearly as well as they had hoped.

As Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report wrote on Aug. 28, “Early on, the Reds were the kings of one-run games, ending April in sole possession of first place in the NL Central. Since then, however, they’ve gone 43-60 with the lowest scoring offense in the National League. Stewart and Chase Burns have blossomed into stars worth building around, but the Reds have a lot of holes to fill this winter.”

Simply put, the team plummeted as a whole, and they did so quickly.

As Cincinnati enters its three-game stretch against the Cubs, they are looking to climb in the NL Central standings. Of course, with Chicago second in the division, coming out on top will be no easy feat.

Following this set, the Reds will take on the San Diego Padres for a three-game homestand at Great American Ball Park. This series will commence on Monday, Aug. 31, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Reds have largely dropped their 2026 campaign, but that doesn’t mean they can’t end their run on a high note. Ramping things up at the plate this weekend and next week would be in their best interest.