MLB Trade: Cincinnati Reds Deal 3-Year Outfielder to Miami Marlins

We have a notable trade across Major League Baseball on Thursday.

According to MLB.com’s transaction tracker, the Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder Rece Hinds to the Miami Marlins. Hinds has since been optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Darragh McDonald was quick to the news, and wrote (on May 21):

“The Reds, who designated him [Rece Hinds] for assignment a few days ago, receive right-hander Zach McCambley in return. The Marlins will have to open a 40-man spot for Hinds to make this official. The logs also indicate that infielder Graham Pauley is being recalled.”

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Cincinnati Reds Trade Rece Hinds to the Marlins in MLB Trade

Rece Hinds is a three-year MLB player who has struggled in his time with the Reds. He made his MLB debut in 2024 and played 24 games with the Reds that season, but that’s been the most games he’s played at the MLB level in a season.

Originally a 2nd round draft pick by the Reds in 2019, Hinds holds a career batting average of .172 with seven home runs, 19 RBI, and an OPS of .648 in 122 total at-bats.

Considering he’s already been optioned by the Marlins, Hinds will have to prove himself at the minor league level before getting a shot with the big league team.

In 33 at-bats this season, Hinds is hitting .121 with four hits and an OPS+ of 4.

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Social Media Reactions to Reds-Marlins Trade

It might be a small MLB trade in the grand scheme of things, but there is still a pouring of social media reactions from Thursday’s trade news:

@NateKarzmer writes: “Per the transaction log, Miami has acquired RF Rece Hinds in exchange for RHP Zach McCambley. Hinds will report to Triple-A Jacksonville.”

@CBoxSports: “The Reds have traded outfielder Rece Hinds to the Marlins in exchange for RHP Zach McCambley. McCambley, 27, has been used mostly out of relief in AAA-Jacksonville, and has pitched to a 2.36 ERA in 26.2 innings with 32 strikeouts and 17 walks.”

Zach McCambley has yet to make his MLB debut.

@IsaacAzout writes: “Minor trade news: The Marlins have acquired OF Rece Hinds from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for RHP Zach McCambley. Hinds, 25, was designated for assignment last week. The former second-round pick will report to Triple-A Jacksonville.”

https://Twitter.com/IsaacAzout/status/2057510485184970814

In 122 at-bats, Hinds has 55 strikeouts in his career.

BaseballTradeValues writes:

“Today the #Marlins acquired OF Rece Hinds ($0.2M surplus trade value) from the #Reds in exchange for RHP Zach McCambley ($1.6M). The deal is accepted by our model.”

It will be interesting to see how this MLB trade works out for both sides, and if Zach McCambley has an impact on the Reds roster this season.

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