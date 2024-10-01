Last Photos Show Pete Rose at Nashville Autograph Show Just Hours Before Death

Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose appeared in a series of photos with fans and former Cincinnati Reds baseball teammates at an autograph show in Nashville, Tennessee, on the day before he died.

The Music City Sports Collectibles & Autograph Show shared the photo after Rose died. It shows him smiling in a wheelchair. The event was held in Nashville on September 29. Rose was found dead at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 30, according to TMZ. The cause of death is under investigation, TMZ reported.

“Sharing this photo from yesterday in the back room for everyone to see as the BIG RED MACHINE got together at Music City 2024. Amazing that they all got to see each other one last time. 💔” they wrote. “Pete Rose, Dave Concepcion, George Foster, Tony Perez, Ken Griffey Sr.”

https://x.com/FOX19/status/1841108325225603388

“People got to meet and see him yesterday before he passed? That’s crazy. He loved to see his fans one last time I bet. RIP Charlie Hustle,” a person wrote. “He spent his last full day on earth surrounded by teammates/friends and fans who loved him. What a life well lived,” wrote another.

Another man wrote on the comment thread, “As a Mets fan, I hated him as a young boy. When I grew up, I realized he was the symbol of 1970s baseball. He hustled and won big time. Of course, he made some very big mistakes, so he wasn’t Charlie Perfect. Just Charlie Hustle.”

“My childhood heroes,” a person wrote on the comment thread.

Fans Described Meeting Pete Rose at the Show the Day Before the Baseball Legend Died, Sharing Photos

People on the Music City Sports Collectibles & Autograph Show’s Facebook page described meeting Rose at the event the day before his death.

One person wrote, “Got this card signed yesterday and got to shake his hand. He told me to make sure I didn’t ‘smear that card’😊” Rose had signed the baseball card, “Pete Rose. Hit King.” He was Major League Baseball’s top hitter in history.

Another man shared an autographed photo in which Rose wrote, “Thanks for being a Red.” He also shared a photo showing him with Rose at the event. “I’m so thankful I had the honor of meeting him, but so very saddened at the same time. It feels eerie that I was among the last few people who would ever get to take a picture with Pete,” he wrote.

Another man wrote, “Got him to sign a card I had for a long time. Hall of Fame is awaiting.”

“Wow. He waited to the right time for his last breath. One last salute to fans and teammates. God bless him and his family and to hell with MLB for not allowing him in the HOF. He’ll always be a hall of famer to those who understand.

And I’m a Mets a fan,” wrote another fan.

The Medical Examiner Is Investigating the Cause of Death for Pete Rose, Who Had a Heart Condition for Years

Rose’s cause of death is not clear.

According to ABC News, Rose, who was banned from baseball for gambling, “was found at his home by a family member,” and “There were no signs of foul play.”

The medical examiner told ABC that Rose “was not under the care of a doctor when he died, and the scene is being examined.”

According to Cincinnati.com, it was not clear that Rose was sick, although, in 2018, he revealed that he had serious health problems in papers filed in his divorce case from his second wife. Those papers, obtained by TMZ at the time, said Rose was “currently disabled and can barely walk or travel. His health is deteriorating and has a heart condition and on blood thinners.”