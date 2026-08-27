Reds Place $15 Million Veteran on Waivers Amid Difficult Season

The Cincinnati Reds appear ready to give veteran slugger Eugenio Suárez an opportunity to finish the 2026 season with a contender.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Reds placed Suárez and outfielder T.J. Friedl on outright waivers Thursday. The move allows any of the other 29 teams to claim either player while assuming the remainder of his contract.

For Suárez, the decision could bring an abrupt end to a reunion that began with considerable optimism but never developed the way Cincinnati envisioned.

Reds Make Eugenio Suárez Available to Contenders

Suárez returned to Cincinnati during the offseason on a one-year, $15 million contract that included a $16 million mutual option for 2027. The Reds were hoping the veteran third baseman and designated hitter could provide a major power boost after his huge 2025 campaign.

Instead, Cincinnati has received an inconsistent season from the 35-year-old. Suárez is batting .208 with a .295 on-base percentage and .410 slugging percentage through 103 games. He has contributed 19 home runs and 57 RBI, but those numbers are well below what he produced a year ago.

An oblique injury that sidelined him for roughly a month also prevented him from finding much early-season momentum.

The timing of the waiver news was particularly noteworthy. On the same day the move was reported, Suárez delivered one of his biggest swings of the season, blasting a grand slam as Cincinnati erased a large deficit and defeated the San Francisco Giants 10-9.

Cincinnati improved to 63-71 with the victory and remained nine games behind the final National League Wild Card spot. The Reds also sat 19.5 games back in the NL Central, leaving little realistic hope of a late postseason push.

With less than $3 million remaining on Suárez’s contract for this season, a contender searching for another power bat could now acquire him without Cincinnati having to negotiate a trade.

Suárez Could Be an Intriguing Late-Season Addition

Although Suárez’s 2026 production has been disappointing, his recent track record makes him an interesting waiver candidate.

Suárez launched 49 home runs in 2025 while posting a .526 slugging percentage, showing that he was still capable of being one of baseball’s most dangerous home-run threats entering his mid-30s.

His longer-term numbers tell a similar story. From 2018 through 2025, Suárez hit 261 home runs, the sixth-highest total in Major League Baseball during that span. He also reached the 30-homer mark four times between 2021 and 2025.

There are obvious drawbacks for an interested club. Suárez has consistently struck out at a high rate, and batting average has not been a strength in the latter portion of his career.

Though, a team looking for right-handed power, a designated hitter option or additional depth at third base could view him as a relatively inexpensive gamble for the final weeks of the regular season and potentially the playoffs.

T.J. Friedl Also Hits Waiver Wire

Suárez isn’t the only veteran Cincinnati is making available. Friedl was also placed on outright waivers after experiencing an even steeper offensive decline this season.

The 31-year-old outfielder owns a .158/.242/.234 slash line across 75 games and recently endured an 0-for-30 stretch. That’s a dramatic change from 2025, when Friedl recorded a .364 on-base percentage and regularly occupied a spot near the top of Cincinnati’s batting order.

His offensive struggles have resulted in a reduced role as the Reds have given outfield opportunities to players including J.J. Bleday, Dane Myers and Hector Rodriguez. Friedl has continued to offer defensive versatility in center and left field, however, which could make him useful to a team looking for experienced outfield depth.

Friedl is owed a little more than $700,000 for the remainder of the season and is approaching his second year of arbitration, making his long-term future with Cincinnati uncertain regardless of whether another club claims him.

The waiver process now gives other teams 48 hours to make their decisions on Suárez and Friedl. If they go unclaimed, the Reds can retain the players or pursue another roster move.