Guardians Add World Champion First Baseman to Lineup in Deadline-Day Trade

The Cleveland Guardians continue to remain active at the trade deadline. Their latest trade has them acquiring Cincinnati Reds first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

After signing a minor league deal with the Reds, Lowe has been a big bat for them. In 83 games, he slashed .266/.341/.480 with 12 home runs and a 120 wRC+.

That production is more in line with his 2021-2024 figures, in which he had a wRC+ no lower than 114 for a full season. Lowe also played a key role in the Rangers‘ World Series triumph in the 2023 season, as he was their everyday first baseman.

The Guardians believe his 2026 resurgence has staying power. Lowe ranks in the top 20 percent in xBA (.266) and xSLG (.463), supporting his recent offensive surge. His .352 xwOBA is on track to be a career high.

Nathaniel Lowe Caps Busy Day for Guardians on Deadline Day

Lowe is the third player that the Guardians have acquired on deadline day, following outfielder Jo Adell and All-Star left-hander Foster Griffin. Between the Lowe and Adell additions, the club is strengthening its lineup for the stretch run.

Entering play on August 3, the Guardians are 57-56. They currently sit in the American League’s third and final Wild Card spot. But at the same time, they are only three games behind the Chicago White Sox for the American League Central lead. Cleveland is gunning for their third straight division crown.

The Guardians have some major lineup changes to consider. Lowe is a bit redundant with Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Manzardo, and Chase DeLauter.

The most obvious move would be to option Manzardo to Triple-A Columbus. The 26-year-old is hitting just .215 on the season with a 95 wRC+. Replacing him with Lowe gives the Guardians a stronger platoon at first base, with Hoskins starting against left-handed starters.