Guardians Announce Significant Angel Martinez Injury News Ahead of Rays Series

The Cleveland Guardians are beginning to get healthy again.

While competing with the Chicago White Sox for the top of the AL Central, the Guardians look towards a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend.

Ahead of Friday’s opener, the Guardians announced that they have activated outfielder Angel Martinez from the 10-day injured list. Relief pitcher Tim Herrin will also be returning from the injured list.

In a corresponding move, Cleveland optioned starter Will Dion and outfielder Daniel Schneemann to Triple-A Columbus, Mason Horodyski of New 5 Cleveland reported.

Angel Martinez and Tim Herrin Return From Absences

The Cleveland Guardians have received positive news on multiple rotational players over this week. Third baseman Jose Ramirez returned from a left hamate bone fracture earlier this week.

Now Angel Martinez and Tim Herrin will rejoin the team as well.

Martinez, 24, suffered a non-displaced left foot fracture in mid-June. The setback happened after the outfielder fouled off a pitch off his foot in a win over the Detroit Tigers.

After four rehab starts in the minor leagues, Martinez will start at right field and bat leadoff for the Guardians on Friday.

Before suffering the left foot fracture, Martinez was batting .239/.276/.442 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, and nine stolen bases.

Cleveland is also getting back left-handed relief pitcher Tim Herrin from the 15-day injured list. The 29-year-old was placed on the list after suffering a left elbow contusion in a July 8 appearance against the Minnesota Twins.

Herrin only needed the minimum time on the injured list before making his return. The relief pitcher made two rehab appearances on July 18 and 21 before coming back to the big leagues.

He posts a 1-4 record, 3.06 ERA, and 1.30 WHIP through 32.1 innings pitched in 2026.

Daniel Schneemann Sent to Minors After Struggling at the Plate

Guardians utility man Daniel Schneemann was sent to the minors in a corresponding move to Martinez and Herrin getting activated.

Schneemann, 29, has struggled at the plate in 2026. Through 86 appearances this season, he’s batting .206/.275/.321 with six home runs, 28 RBI, and six stolen bases.

“Schnee’s versatility is definitely going to be a huge factor for us,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said on Thursday. “He can play the outfield, play the infield, and Gabby [Arias] can play all over the infield. So we feel like we’ve got two very good utility players there. We’ll see what happens moving forward.”

Gabriel Arias remains on Cleveland’s roster as the infield utility man. Meanwhile, Daniel Schneemann will look to find a more consistent bat in the minors.

Prior to getting demoted, Daniel Schneemann carried a .135 batting average and .200 on-base percentage in July.