Guardians Manager Hails Young Starter’s ‘Outstanding Job’ In Impressive Debut

The Cleveland Guardians’ young right-hander Slade Cecconi made a notable first impression on Saturday night, earning praise from manager Stephen Vogt despite the team’s 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

After coming off the injured list with a left oblique strain that sidelined him early in the season, Cecconi stepped confidently into the rotation.

The 25-year-old righty operated as a fill-in replacement for Ben Lively, who went down with a right flexor tendon strain on May 12 against the Milwaukee Brewers. It was a pivotal moment for the Guardians, who needed to find some stability in a challenging stretch stained by three consecutive losses.

Cecconi answered the call, delivering five-plus innings of solid pitching with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed three runs on five hits but showed remarkable control and the ability to mix six different pitches, including a newly added sinker that Vogt highlighted as a key element in his successful outing.

“I don’t think we could ask for much more out of Slade,” Vogt said, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. “First start with us, first real start since last year, probably. Outstanding job. Gave us a chance to win, kept us in it. I couldn’t have asked for anything more from him.”

This performance placed Cecconi in exclusive company—he became only the third pitcher in Guardians franchise history to record eight or more strikeouts without issuing a walk in their team debut. The previous pitchers to accomplish this feat were Tanner Bibee in 2023 and Floyd Weaver back in 1962.

Guardians Have A Strong Crop Of Starters Moving Forward

Despite the loss, the confidence Cecconi showed on the mound offers a glimmer of hope for a Guardians team currently struggling to find offensive rhythm. The Guardians managed just one run, a solo homer by Daniel Schneemann in the fifth inning, but it was Cecconi’s strong pitching that prevented the Reds from breaking the game wide open early.

Cecconi’s addition comes at a crucial time. The Guardians find themselves 4.5 games behind the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers, their largest deficit this season. With the team’s rotation dealing with injuries and inconsistency, his ability to hold the line and deliver quality innings is exactly the kind of boost Cleveland needs.

Acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2024 as part of the trade that sent first baseman Josh Naylor to Arizona, Cecconi started the season on the 15-day injured list due to a spring training oblique strain and made three minor league rehab starts before being activated for this key game.

Guardians Were Prepared For This Ahead Of The Debut

In those rehab starts at Triple-A Columbus, Cecconi showed flashes of his potential but still worked through some inconsistencies, going 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA. However, his strikeout numbers and improved pitch mix suggested a young pitcher sharpening his tools and readying himself for the major league challenge.

While the offense struggled to support him on Saturday, Cecconi kept Cleveland in the game deep into the sixth inning. The Reds eventually capitalized on a couple of situational hits and a late homer, but the overall takeaway was Cecconi’s promise as a potential long-term fixture in the Guardians rotation.

Looking ahead, the Guardians hope that Cecconi’s strong debut marks the beginning of a turnaround in the pitching staff’s fortunes. With veterans like José Ramírez contributing to the offense and a pitching rotation finding its footing, Cleveland aims to bridge the gap in the AL Central race.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Cecconi to see if he can build on this sterling performance, and become a reliable force in the Guardians’ starting rotation.