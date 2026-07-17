Is the Pirates-Guardians Game Postponed? Monitoring the Air Quality Index in Cleveland, Ohio Amid Dangerous Conditions

Up north, there are dangerous wildfires taking place in Canada, which has affected the Northeastern part of the United States, including states like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

The Cleveland Guardians are Pittsburgh Pirates are set to take on a weekend series (in Cleveland). However, Friday’s game will not be taking place due to the Air Quality Index being deemed too harmful, and the game has since been postponed.

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Pirates-Guardians Game Postponed on Friday Night Due to Air Quality

The Cleveland Guardians X account provided an update on tonight’s game:

Per AccuWeather, the Air Quality Index in Cleveland, Ohio, is currently 242, which is considered very unhealthy. There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect for the area.

While the AQI is actually expected to go down in the coming hours, with so many fans expected to attend the series opener between the Guardians and the Pirates, this is probably the best call for everyone’s safety.

“Guardians-Pirates postponed because of air quality. Split doubleheader Saturday: 1pm/7pm”

So, the Guardians and Pirates will square off for two games on Saturday afternoon.

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More on Guardians/Pirates Ahead of Upcoming Series

The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates will have a delayed start to the back half of their schedule.

The Guardians currently share a lead for first place in the AL Central with a 51-46 record. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

As for the Pittsburgh Pirates, they are currently in fourth place in the NL Central with a 50-47 record. Pittsburgh is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

Both MLB teams have playoff hopes this season, and will have to finish the campaign strong if they want to advance to October.

Although the game has been postponed, the Pirates had planned on sending Jared Jones to the mound, and Cleveland was going to roll with its ace in Gavin Williams.

It will be interesting to see if either manager decides to go with a new arm on Saturday afternoon.

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