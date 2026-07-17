Will the Cubs-Twins Game Be Played Today? Monitoring the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Chicago as Dangerous Wildfires Persist

Scary times in the Northeastern portion of the United States as Canadian Wildfires continue to bring dangerous smoke and debris into states like Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New York.

It’s already affected one MLB game (Phillies-Mets) on Thursday, and with the Chicago Cubs opening up a weekend set with the Minnesota Twins on Friday, it’s fair to wonder if the game will either be postponed, moved up, or played on time. The game being moved up feels unlikely because the AQI is actually expected to be worse during the day than at night in Chicago.

Heavy on MLB is here to provide regular updates on the status of the Cubs-Twins game, which first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

As of now, the game is scheduled to be on time, but the Air Quality Index in Chicago is certainly worth monitoring.

MLB.com wrote (on Friday morning): “You can still check for remaining seating via Chicago Cubs single-game tickets. If you are heading to the stadium, be aware of the localized Air Quality Index as the Cubs organization is providing live ballpark signage and safety updates due to potential wildfire smoke impacts.”

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Reveal Roster Move on Recently Signed 5-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Series

More MLB on Heavy: Milwaukee Brewers Player Officially Elects MLB Free Agency Before Marlins Series

Monitoring the Air Quality Index in Chicago Ahead of Cubs-Twins Series

The Chicago Cubs game being played today has a lot to do with the Air Quality Index. As of now (Noon, Central Time), the AQI in Chicago is 293, per AccuWeather, which is considered ‘dangerous’.

However, the forecast does show signs of optimism closer to the first pitch. There is an Air Quality Alert, though, and if that weather tag sticks, it could put the Twins-Cubs game in Jeopardy on Friday evening.

SportingNews.com writer Billy Heyen wrote (on July 17):

“As of 6 a.m. ET in Chicago, the AQI is 409, which is a very hazardous number, and one that an MLB game would never be played at. The forecast, though, shows a downward trend throughout the day. By first pitch, the AQI could be down in the 60s, which would be just fine to play baseball in. Forecasts for air quality aren’t entirely as predictable as other weather patterns, as changes in wind could alter the outlook considerably. This will be something that has to be monitored throughout Friday.”

This story will be frequently updated as more news surfaces in the hours leading up to the game.

The Chicago Cubs are rolling with Colin Rea (7–5, 4.75 ERA, 70 SO) as their starter in the series opener, while the Twins will start Bailey Ober.