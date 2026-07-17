Toronto Blue Jays Reveal Roster Move on Recently Signed 5-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to get on a roll in the second half of the MLB season. Although Toronto is a few games under .500, it still remains squarely in the thick of things in the AL Wild Card race. The Jays will open up the back half of their season with a three-game weekend set with the Chicago White Sox.

Right before the MLB All-Star break, the news broke that the Blue Jays were signing five-year MLB veteran outfielder Daz Cameron to a minor league deal.

Well, before the White Sox series, Daz Cameron popped up on the Blue Jays’ organizational transactions tracker, as he’s rising the ranks of the Org. in a recent roster move.

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Blue Jays’ Daz Cameron Headed to Triple-A Buffalo

Per MiLB.com, Daz Cameron has been re-assigned to Triple-A Buffalo.

They wrote (on July 17): “RF Daz Cameron assigned to Buffalo Bisons from FCL Blue Jays.”

He signed with the team on July 8 in an under-the-radar move.

Daz Cameron will likely have to hit his way back to the Majors, given his lack of production at the MLB level. In 41 at-bats with the Milwaukee Brewers this season, Cameron batted .195 with one home run and eight total hits.

He’s played in parts of five MLB seasons. Most of his 2026 season has actually been spent overseas with the KBO’s Doosan Bears. Over 75 games played in Korea, he’s batted .287 with three triples, nine home runs, and 19 doubles, so he was able to parlay that success into another MLB opportunity.

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Taking a Look at Daz Cameron’s MLB Career

Daz Cameron was once a very highly-touted prospect in the Minors.

However, his big league career hasn’t featured much success with the bat. He debuted with the Detroit Tigers in 2020 and has also played with the Brewers and Athletics across five seasons.

Over 435 career at-bats, Cameron has batted a flat .200 with an OPS+ of 65. He’s now looked at as more of a defensive substitution or pinch-runner option instead of an everyday player.

It will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays think about picking up his MLB contract at some point this season, perhaps if one of their current outfielders goes down with an injury.

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