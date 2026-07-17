Is the Pirates-Guardians Game Being Played Today? Monitoring the Air Quality Index in Cleveland, Ohio Amid Dangerous Conditions

Up north, there are dangerous wildfires taking place in Canada, which has affected the Northeastern part of the United States, including states like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

The Cleveland Guardians are Pittsburgh Pirates are set to take on a weekend series (in Cleveland). However, Friday’s game will not be taking place due to the Air Quality Index being deemed too harmful, and the game has since been postponed.

Pirates-Guardians Game Postponed on Friday Night Due to Air Quality

The Cleveland Guardians X account provided an update on tonight’s game: