CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 17: A member of the Cleveland Guardians grounds crew rakes the field as the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed due to air quality at Progressive Field on July 17, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
Up north, there are dangerous wildfires taking place in Canada, which has affected the Northeastern part of the United States, including states like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.
The Cleveland Guardians are Pittsburgh Pirates are set to take on a weekend series (in Cleveland). However, Friday’s game will not be taking place due to the Air Quality Index being deemed too harmful, and the game has since been postponed.
Pirates-Guardians Game Postponed on Friday Night Due to Air Quality
The Cleveland Guardians X account provided an update on tonight’s game:
Up north, there are dangerous wildfires taking place in Canada, which has affected the Northeastern part of the United States, including states like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.The Cleveland Guardians are Pittsburgh Pirates are set to take on a weekend series (in Cleveland). However, Friday’s game will not be taking place due to the Air […]
Is the Pirates-Guardians Game Being Played Today? Monitoring the Air Quality Index in Cleveland, Ohio Amid Dangerous Conditions