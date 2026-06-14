Guardians Get Devastating Jose Ramirez News Following Tigers Win

The Cleveland Guardians got devastating news concerning star third baseman Jose Ramirez. Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports that Ramirez suffered a fractured left hamate bone and will head for the 10-day injured list.

Ramirez, 33, suffered the injury in the Guardians’ 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. He left the game following his fifth-inning at-bat and was replaced by Kyle Manzardo.

A hamate bone fracture typically carries a recovery time of six to eight weeks. That estimates Ramirez’s return to be around early August.

With that long an absence, the injury carries major postseason implications in the American League Central division. With their win, coupled with the Chicago White Sox losing to the Dodgers, the Guardians reclaimed first place by half a game. Both AL Central teams currently hold a postseason spot, with Chicago’s being a Wild Card.

Brian Dublik of the Associated Press reports that Ramirez will speak on the injury the following day. A Spanish translator was not available after the game.

What the Guardians Can Do Without Jose Ramirez

Losing Jose Ramirez drastically alters what the Cleveland Guardians can do offensively. The future Hall of Famer has so many tools in his arsenal, which include hitting for average, getting on base, hitting for power, and stealing bases.

In 2026, he’s slashing .239/.339/.418 with 10 home runs and a 109 wRC+. His results haven’t quite matched his performance at the plate. His .330 wOBA is underperforming his .358 xwOBA, which takes into account batted ball data, strikeout rate, and walk rate. Additionally, his BABIP for 2026 (.249) is running 30 points lower than his career average (.279).

While Ramirez is out for the next six to eight weeks, the Guardians will have to shake up their lineup. Utility infielder Daniel Schneeman moved over to third following the injury, but he might not be a long-term answer.

The Guardians are almost certain to make a move before their series finale against the Tigers. Outfielders Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez also exited the game with injuries, so there will be plenty of transactions.

Potential Replacements at Third Base

Another utility infielder could be coming back soon. Gabriel Arias is in the middle of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus. However, since he’s on the 60-day injured list, the Guardians will have to make a 40-man move to activate him.

If the Guardians want to go with a prospect, they have a couple of options. Angel Genao and Juan Brito are already on the 40-man roster and burned an option for this season. Brito has already played in the big leagues this season, primarily at second base, and owns a .176/.250/.255 slash. Genao has yet to make his MLB debut, but is hitting well in Columbus.

One separating factor is the experience the two infield prospects have. Brito has more starts at third base than Genao, 13 to 2. Both prospects are middle infielders by trade, with Brito developing as a second baseman and Genao as a shortstop. But the injury to Ramirez could require either infielder to change positions for a call-up.

The most likely option is Arias, followed by Brito, then Genao for addressing the third base position the star third baseman’s absence.