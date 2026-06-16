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Cleveland Guardians Release 9-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Guardians will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They are coming off a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland Guardians Release 9-Year MLB Player

GettyKolby Allard #49 celebrates with Bo Naylor #23 of the Cleveland Guardians after game one of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on September 20, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of their series with the Brewers, news came out that the Guardians had released Kolby Allard.

MLB.com wrote (on June 15): “Columbus Clippers released LHP Kolby Allard.”

He had been on a Minor League deal with the franchise.

Earlier this season, Allard appeared in four games four the Guardians, going 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA.

GettyKolby Allard #49 of the Cleveland Guardians enters the game during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Allard is currently 2-0 with a 4.11 ERA in eight Triple-A games this season.

It will be interesting to see if another team gives him a chance before the end of the year.

Last season, Allard went 2-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 33 games for the Guardians.

Looking At Allard’s MLB Career

GettyKolby Allard #49 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park on July 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Allard was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers over nine total MLB seasons.

The 28-year-old has gone 13-26 with a 5.47 ERA in 113 career games.

Guardians Right Now

GettyClosing pitcher Cade Smith #36 celebrates with Brayan Rocchio #4 of the Cleveland Guardians after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on June 13, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Guardians are currently the second-place team in the American League Central with a 39-33 record in 72 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 20-16 in 36 games on the road).

Following Milwaukee, the Guardians will visit the Houston Astros on Friday in Texas.

Brewers Right Now

GettyGarrett Mitchell #5 dumps gatorade on Blake Perkins #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers after a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field on June 14, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brewers are at the top of the National League Central with a 43-26 record in 69 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-14 in 37 games at home).

Following the Guardians, the Brewers will visit the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Cleveland Guardians Release 9-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

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