Cleveland Guardians Release 9-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Guardians will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They are coming off a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland Guardians Release 9-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Brewers, news came out that the Guardians had released Kolby Allard.

MLB.com wrote (on June 15): “Columbus Clippers released LHP Kolby Allard.”

He had been on a Minor League deal with the franchise.

Earlier this season, Allard appeared in four games four the Guardians, going 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA.

Allard is currently 2-0 with a 4.11 ERA in eight Triple-A games this season.

It will be interesting to see if another team gives him a chance before the end of the year.

Last season, Allard went 2-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 33 games for the Guardians.

Looking At Allard’s MLB Career

Allard was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers over nine total MLB seasons.

The 28-year-old has gone 13-26 with a 5.47 ERA in 113 career games.

Guardians Right Now

The Guardians are currently the second-place team in the American League Central with a 39-33 record in 72 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 20-16 in 36 games on the road).

Following Milwaukee, the Guardians will visit the Houston Astros on Friday in Texas.

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are at the top of the National League Central with a 43-26 record in 69 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-14 in 37 games at home).

Following the Guardians, the Brewers will visit the Atlanta Braves on Friday.