Why is the Guardians-Athletics Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Athletics at Progressive Field in Cleveland has been delayed due to rain. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m. EDT.

MLB.com’s Tim Stebbins wrote on X: First pitch of Guardians-A’s is officially in a rain delay.

Guardians-Athletics Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here is the weather forecast in Cleveland as of 12:48 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

12:48 p.m. EDT: Rain

1:00 p.m. EDT: 97% Rain

2:00 p.m. EDT: 85% Rain

3:00 p.m. EDT: 63 % Rain

4:00 p.m. EDT: 40% Showers

5:00 p.m. EDT: 23% Cloudy

There is no rain in the forecast from 5:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the night.

Before the delay was announced, Kevin Roth of profinder.app/weather wrote: Rain around early. A late start wouldn’t shock me. I do think they get a game in one way or another. Winds blowing in from right’ish at 10-15mph.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

Athletics Lineup

Cleveland Guardians Starting Pitcher

Gavin Williams is slated to start for the Guardians today.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 13-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 235 strikeouts over 174 innings this season.

Athletics Starting Pitcher

Jack Perkins is scheduled to start for the Athletics today.

The 26-year-old right-hander is 3-11 with a 6.14 ERA and 127 strikeouts over 110 innings this year.