Why is the Guardians-Athletics Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 08: The tarp covers the field due to a rain delay before the start of the Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians game at Progressive Field on July 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Athletics at Progressive Field in Cleveland has been delayed due to rain. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m. EDT.
Guardians-Athletics Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time
Here is the weather forecast in Cleveland as of 12:48 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:
12:48 p.m. EDT: Rain
1:00 p.m. EDT: 97% Rain
2:00 p.m. EDT: 85% Rain
3:00 p.m. EDT: 63 % Rain
4:00 p.m. EDT: 40% Showers
5:00 p.m. EDT: 23% Cloudy
There is no rain in the forecast from 5:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the night.
Before the delay was announced, Kevin Roth of profinder.app/weather wrote: Rain around early. A late start wouldn’t shock me. I do think they get a game in one way or another. Winds blowing in from right’ish at 10-15mph.
This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.
Gavin Williams is slated to start for the Guardians today.
The 27-year-old right-hander is 13-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 235 strikeouts over 174 innings this season.
Athletics Starting Pitcher
Jack Perkins is scheduled to start for the Athletics today.
The 26-year-old right-hander is 3-11 with a 6.14 ERA and 127 strikeouts over 110 innings this year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Guardians-Athletics game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Guardians-Athletics Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?