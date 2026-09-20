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Why is the Guardians-Athletics Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians
Getty
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 08: The tarp covers the field due to a rain delay before the start of the Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians game at Progressive Field on July 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Athletics at Progressive Field in Cleveland has been delayed due to rain. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m. EDT.

MLB.com’s Tim Stebbins wrote on X: First pitch of Guardians-A’s is officially in a rain delay.

Guardians-Athletics Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game One
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 04: The Cleveland Guardians grounds crew removes the tarp from the field during a rain delay before game one of a doubleheader between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 04, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Here is the weather forecast in Cleveland as of 12:48 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

  • 12:48 p.m. EDT: Rain
  • 1:00 p.m. EDT: 97% Rain
  • 2:00 p.m. EDT: 85% Rain
  • 3:00 p.m. EDT: 63 % Rain
  • 4:00 p.m. EDT: 40% Showers
  • 5:00 p.m. EDT: 23% Cloudy

There is no rain in the forecast from 5:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the night.

Before the delay was announced, Kevin Roth of profinder.app/weather wrote: Rain around early. A late start wouldn’t shock me. I do think they get a game in one way or another. Winds blowing in from right’ish at 10-15mph.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians watches the game in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 07, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

  1. Steven Kwan CF
  2. Jose Ramirez 3B
  3. Chase DeLauter RF
  4. Jo Adell DH
  5. Travis Bazzana 2B
  6. Nathaniel Lowe 1B
  7. Angel Martinez LF
  8. Patrick Bailey C
  9. Angel Genao SS

Athletics Lineup

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 09: Manager Mark Kotsay #7 of the Athletics reacts after his pitcher was called for a pitch clock violation against the Toronto Blue Jays in the top of the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 09, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

  1. Henry Bolte LF
  2. Shea Langeliers DH
  3. Lawrence Butler RF
  4. Zack Gelof 3B
  5. Donovan Walton 2B
  6. Tommy White 1B
  7. Alika Williams SS
  8. Jonah Heim C
  9. Denzel Clarke CF

Cleveland Guardians Starting Pitcher

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 14: Gavin Williams #32 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the top of the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on September 14, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Gavin Williams is slated to start for the Guardians today.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 13-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 235 strikeouts over 174 innings this season.

Athletics Starting Pitcher

Athletics v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 15: Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 15, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jack Perkins is scheduled to start for the Athletics today.

The 26-year-old right-hander is 3-11 with a 6.14 ERA and 127 strikeouts over 110 innings this year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Guardians-Athletics Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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