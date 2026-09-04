Why is the Guardians-Tigers Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Friday afternoon’s game between the Cleveland Guardians (70-70) and Detroit Tigers (64-75) at Progressive Field has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. EDT.
Via the Guardians on X: Today’s game will start in a delay. More information to follow as we consult with MLB.
Guardians-Tigers Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Start Start Time
Here is the hourly forecast in Cleveland as of 1:05 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:
- 1:05 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity
- 2:00 p.m. EDT: 78% Thunderstorms
- 3:00 p.m. EDT: 38% Scattered Thunderstorms
There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 4:00-8:00 p.m. EDT.
Another round of thunderstorms is expected to begin around 9:00 p.m. EDT, which could affect Game 2 of today’s doubleheader between Cleveland and Detroit, which is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m EDT.
This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.
Cleveland Guardians Lineup
- Steven Kwan CF
- Chase DeLauter RF
- Jose Ramirez DH
- Jo Adell LF
- Nathaniel Lowe 1B
- Angel Genao 3B
- Travis Bazzana 2B
- Patrick Bailey C
- Brayan Rocchio SS
Detroit Tigers Lineup
- Gleyber Torres DH
- Kevin McGonigle 3B
- Hao-Yu Lee 2B
- Dillon Dingler C
- Riley Greene LF
- Ben Malgeri RF
- Spencer Torkelson 1B
- Max Clark CF
- Javier Baez SS
Cleveland Guardians Starting Pitcher
Logan Allen is slated to start Game 1 of today’s doubleheader for the Guardians. The 27-year-old left-hander has a 3.77 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings across six appearances with the Guardians this season.
In his last outing with Cleveland, Allen allowed two runs on three hits and no walks over two innings out of the bullpen last Saturday.
Detroit Tigers Starting Pitcher
Keider Montero will start Game 1 of today’s doubleheader for the Tigers. The 26-year-old right-hander is 9-8 with a 3.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 139 innings across 28 appearances (22 starts) for the Tigers this season.
In his last appearance, Montero allowed just one run on four hits and a walk while collecting three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Why is the Guardians-Tigers Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?