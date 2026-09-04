Why is the Guardians-Tigers Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Friday afternoon’s game between the Cleveland Guardians (70-70) and Detroit Tigers (64-75) at Progressive Field has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. EDT.

Via the Guardians on X: Today’s game will start in a delay. More information to follow as we consult with MLB.

Guardians-Tigers Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Start Start Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Cleveland as of 1:05 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

1:05 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity

2:00 p.m. EDT: 78% Thunderstorms

3:00 p.m. EDT: 38% Scattered Thunderstorms

There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 4:00-8:00 p.m. EDT.

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to begin around 9:00 p.m. EDT, which could affect Game 2 of today’s doubleheader between Cleveland and Detroit, which is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m EDT.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

Detroit Tigers Lineup

Cleveland Guardians Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen is slated to start Game 1 of today’s doubleheader for the Guardians. The 27-year-old left-hander has a 3.77 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings across six appearances with the Guardians this season.

In his last outing with Cleveland, Allen allowed two runs on three hits and no walks over two innings out of the bullpen last Saturday.

Detroit Tigers Starting Pitcher

Keider Montero will start Game 1 of today’s doubleheader for the Tigers. The 26-year-old right-hander is 9-8 with a 3.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 139 innings across 28 appearances (22 starts) for the Tigers this season.

In his last appearance, Montero allowed just one run on four hits and a walk while collecting three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.