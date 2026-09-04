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Why is the Guardians-Tigers Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Seattle Mariners v Cleveland Guardians
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 04: A member of the Cleveland Guardians grounds crew helps spread the tarp as heavy rain delays play in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field on September 04, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Friday afternoon’s game between the Cleveland Guardians (70-70) and Detroit Tigers (64-75) at Progressive Field has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. EDT.

Via the Guardians on X: Today’s game will start in a delay. More information to follow as we consult with MLB.

Guardians-Tigers Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Start Start Time

Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 27: The Cleveland Guardians grounds crew prepares the field for rain during the fifth inning between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on August 27, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Here is the hourly forecast in Cleveland as of 1:05 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

  • 1:05 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity
  • 2:00 p.m. EDT: 78% Thunderstorms
  • 3:00 p.m. EDT: 38% Scattered Thunderstorms

There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 4:00-8:00 p.m. EDT.

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to begin around 9:00 p.m. EDT, which could affect Game 2 of today’s doubleheader between Cleveland and Detroit, which is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m EDT.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

Washington Nationals v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 27: Manager Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians watches from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field on May 27, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

  1. Steven Kwan CF
  2. Chase DeLauter RF
  3. Jose Ramirez DH
  4. Jo Adell LF
  5. Nathaniel Lowe 1B
  6. Angel Genao 3B
  7. Travis Bazzana 2B
  8. Patrick Bailey C
  9. Brayan Rocchio SS

Detroit Tigers Lineup

Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 22: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

  1. Gleyber Torres DH
  2. Kevin McGonigle 3B
  3. Hao-Yu Lee 2B
  4. Dillon Dingler C
  5. Riley Greene LF
  6. Ben Malgeri RF
  7. Spencer Torkelson 1B
  8. Max Clark CF
  9. Javier Baez SS

Cleveland Guardians Starting Pitcher

San Diego Padres v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 16: Relief pitcher Logan Allen #26 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field on August 16, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Logan Allen is slated to start Game 1 of today’s doubleheader for the Guardians. The 27-year-old left-hander has a 3.77 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings across six appearances with the Guardians this season.

In his last outing with Cleveland, Allen allowed two runs on three hits and no walks over two innings out of the bullpen last Saturday.

Detroit Tigers Starting Pitcher

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 29: Keider Montero #54 of the Detroit Tigers throws a first inning pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park on August 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Keider Montero will start Game 1 of today’s doubleheader for the Tigers. The 26-year-old right-hander is 9-8 with a 3.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 139 innings across 28 appearances (22 starts) for the Tigers this season.

In his last appearance, Montero allowed just one run on four hits and a walk while collecting three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Guardians-Tigers Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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