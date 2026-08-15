Colorado Rockies Announce Sudden Hunter Goodman Change Before Giants Game

The Colorado Rockies are currently taking on the San Francisco Giants this weekend in a 3-game set.

While it hasn’t been the season either team has hoped for, the schedule must roll along.

Colorado won the series opener on Friday and has quietly won three games in a row, going for a 4th consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon.

However, before the Giants game on Saturday, the Rockies made a sudden Hunter Goodman decision regarding his place in the lineup.

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Hunter Goodman Scratched from Lineup on Saturday

Per multiple reports, Hunter Goodman has been scratched from the Rockies’ batting order on 8/15, so the Rockies will be without their best hitter against the Giants for Saturday’s contest.

Here is the updated Rockies order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Updated Rockies: “8/15 J. McCarthy LF C. Carrigg CF M. Moniak DH, T. Rumfield 1B W. Castro 3B Z. Veen RF C. Norby 2B B. Sullivan C E. Tovar SS M. Lorenzen SP”

Per the Rockies, Goodman has been scratched due to left shoulder inflammation. Goodman had originally been in his normal spot in the order before being scratched.

Updated Rockies lineup for today’s 1:05 pm PT first pitch at San Francisco. C Hunter Goodman was scratched from today’s game with left shoulder inflammation. https://t.co/88NGLUSqOf pic.twitter.com/QjQ3yJCHzN — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) August 15, 2026

Goodman did not play in Friday’s game either, as he’s been battling left shoulder issues.

An IL stint for Goodman could be imminent.

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Taking a Look at Hunter Goodman’s Season Thus Far

While it hasn’t been the season the Rockies have hoped for, they have an absolute star behind the plate in the form of Hunter Goodman.

Goodman was named to his 2nd MLB All-Star team last month, and is batting .251 this season with 34 home runs, 69 RBI, and an OPS+ of 121.

He’s emerging as the best power-hitting catcher in MLB, and while an IL stint could be looming for his shoulder, he’s already put up monster numbers this season.

Across 348 total games in his career, Goodman already has 79 home runs, 57 doubles, and 213 RBI.