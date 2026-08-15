Philadelphia Phillies Demote 3-Year Player During Twins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies had a rare day off on Friday due to playing in MLB’s Field of Dreams event against the Minnesota Twins, which resulted in a 7-1 win to kick off the series.

Due to both squads playing in the unique circumstances, they were able to add a ’27th man’ to their roster for the game.

Philadelphia opted to recall 3-year veteran Kamerson Misner to its big-league roster for Thursday’s game.

However, Misner’s time with the Phillies MLB club was pretty short-lived, as on Friday, he was optioned back down to the minors, in a non-surprising corresponding move.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Player During Cubs Series

Phillies Option Kameron Misner After Field of Dreams Game

Following their win at Field of Dreams on Thursday evening, Kameron Misner has been optioned to AAA Lehigh Valley. His transaction tracker reflects the move:

“Philadelphia Phillies optioned CF Kameron Misner to Lehigh Valley IronPigs.”

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff news desk wrote (about Misner’s recall):

“The Phillies will be allowed to carry an extra man on their roster during the Field of Dreams game, and they’ll use the opportunity to add to their outfield depth. Misner has slashed just .220/.256/.244 across 44 plate appearances in the majors this season but boasts a .900 OPS through 321 plate appearances in the minors. He’ll likely return to Triple-A following Thursday’s contest.”

Misner was traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Phillies in late July for cash, and he’s yet to appear in a game for Philadelphia. However, he has played in parts of three seasons with the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Announce Mike Burrows News During Mariners Series

Inside Kameron Misner’s MLB Career

Kameron Misner has played a total of 97 games across his 3-year MLB career.

In 253 at-bats, he’s batting .203 with 10 doubles and five home runs. His lifetime OPS is .571.

Over 18 games played with the Royals in 2026, Misner batted .220 with four RBI and 9 hits.

The only way for him to actually see real playing time with the Phillies this season is if someone in the current outfield fold gets injured.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update After Pirates Game