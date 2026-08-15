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Philadelphia Phillies Demote 3-Year Player During Twins Series

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Houston Astros v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 12: Kameron Misner #26 of the Kansas City Royals misplays a ball hit by Taylor Trammell of the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies had a rare day off on Friday due to playing in MLB’s Field of Dreams event against the Minnesota Twins, which resulted in a 7-1 win to kick off the series.

Due to both squads playing in the unique circumstances, they were able to add a ’27th man’ to their roster for the game.

Philadelphia opted to recall 3-year veteran Kamerson Misner to its big-league roster for Thursday’s game.

However, Misner’s time with the Phillies MLB club was pretty short-lived, as on Friday, he was optioned back down to the minors, in a non-surprising corresponding move.

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Phillies Option Kameron Misner After Field of Dreams Game

Houston Astros v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 14: Kameron Misner #26 of the Kansas City Royals slides into second for a steal against Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Following their win at Field of Dreams on Thursday evening, Kameron Misner has been optioned to AAA Lehigh Valley. His transaction tracker reflects the move:

“Philadelphia Phillies optioned CF Kameron Misner to Lehigh Valley IronPigs.”

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff news desk wrote (about Misner’s recall): 

“The Phillies will be allowed to carry an extra man on their roster during the Field of Dreams game, and they’ll use the opportunity to add to their outfield depth. Misner has slashed just .220/.256/.244 across 44 plate appearances in the majors this season but boasts a .900 OPS through 321 plate appearances in the minors. He’ll likely return to Triple-A following Thursday’s contest.”

Misner was traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Phillies in late July for cash, and he’s yet to appear in a game for Philadelphia. However, he has played in parts of three seasons with the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays.

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Inside Kameron Misner’s MLB Career

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Kameron Misner #26 of the Tampa Bay Rays grounds into a second inning run scoring fielders choice against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Kameron Misner has played a total of 97 games across his 3-year MLB career.

In 253 at-bats, he’s batting .203 with 10 doubles and five home runs. His lifetime OPS is .571.

Over 18 games played with the Royals in 2026, Misner batted .220 with four RBI and 9 hits.

The only way for him to actually see real playing time with the Phillies this season is if someone in the current outfield fold gets injured.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Philadelphia Phillies Demote 3-Year Player During Twins Series

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