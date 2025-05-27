The Colorado Rockies Are A Special Kind Of Bad

With a 9-45 record, the Colorado Rockies are, by quite some margin, the worst team in baseball.

At the moment, they are the worst team in Major League Baseball this year. The team with the second-fewest wins, the Chicago White Sox, have nevertheless almost doubled the Rockies’ win total, standing at 17-37 over their first 54 games.

However, at the rate the Rockies are going, in 110 games time, they could be the worst team in Major League Baseball ever. Even worse than last year’s White Sox. So bad, they were sued over it. So bad, there are calls for the league to intervene.

Rockies With History-Making Ineptitude

Already, the Rockies are breaking records for futility. Their 8-42 record across their first 50 games represented the worst 50-game record in MLB history, and their 2025 win percentage of a measly .167 is on track to obliterate the all-time worst .235 percentage set by the 1916 then-Philadelphia Athletics.

That Athletics team went 36-117 in their 153-game season, the equivalent of a 38-124 record over a full 162-game season today. To be as bad as second-worst, therefore, the Rockies will have to win at least 30 of their remaining 108 games, or a .278 winning percentage. Therefore, to not be the worst baseball team since the turn of the 20th century, the Rockies will have to be nearly twice as good as they have been so far.

And it is hard to see that happening.

For a baseball team to be this far off the pace, there is never just one area of concern. True to form, the Rockies find themselves at or very close to the bottom of almost every metric going.

Rockies Have Problems All Over

On the offensive side, of the 30 Major League Baseball teams today, they are 29th in runs scored. 29th in hits, 27th in home runs, 25th in walks, 26th in steals, last in batting average, second-last in on-base percentage and third-last in OPS. They neither get on base nor score once there, and although the young trio of outfielder Jordan Beck (with an .865 OPS), catcher/outfielder Hunter Goodman (.772) and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (.794) are having good years at the plate, the 16 other players to have made at least one plate appearance for the Rockies there have combined for an OPS of a truly pallid .587.

The anemic line-up, however, still nonetheless represents the hopeful half of the game. It is the pitching department where the Rockies completely lose touch with the competition.

To put it bluntly, as a pitching unit, the Rockies rank last in almost everything. Team ERA (.567), hits given up (562), runs conceded (346), strikeouts record (354) – they are all MLB-worst marks, and by quite some way.

The problem is particularly located in the starting pitchers. None of the quartet of Antonio Senzatela (1-9, 6.50 ERA), Kyle Freeland (0-7, 5.86 ERA), German Marquez (1-7, 7.66 ERA) and Chase Dollander (2-5, 6.28 ERA) have come close to league-average production, and fill-in starters Bradley Blalock (0-2, 12.94 ERA) and Carson Palmquist (0-3, 8.78 ERA) have been just as lit up. Only Ryan Feltner (4.75 ERA across 30.1 innings in six starts) has approached league-average production as a starter, and even then, he is riding his luck somewhat with a 1.48 WHIP.

Help Is On The Way, Hopefully

To put it into some context, of the 23 players to have pitched for the Colorado Rockies in 2025, only ten of them have posted an ERA of 4.50 or lower. And of those ten, two were veteran position players (35-year-old catcher Jacob Stallings and 28-year-old infielder Alan Trejo) just looking to fill innings.

Hopefully, though, this is the bottoming-out point. Hopefully, things will soon improve.

The Rockies’ farm system is alternately ranked 18th-best by ESPN and MLB.com, and improves to 13th-best according to Baseball America. Some of their better prospects are coming to fruition, headlined by the Beck/Goodman/Tovar trio, but also with top 100 prospect Dollander also getting his first taste of the majors. Dollander is currently fourth on MLB.com’s list of the best right-handed pitching prospects – sandwiched between a pair of Cincinnati Reds youngsters in Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns – and although the results for him are not there yet, the stuff certainly is.

If improvements do not come mid-season, though, the Rockies are looking at making the wrong kind of history. Hitting the bottom sometimes happens to all teams and all people, yet there exists a too-much, to the point where no fans will watch and no players will properly develop.

Still not up to as few as ten wins as the calendar ticks over to June, the Rockets are currently beyond that point. Alan Trejo on the mound should not be the highlight of anyone’s season – not even Alan Trejo’s.