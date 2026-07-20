Rockies Acquire Dodgers No. 25 Prospect Landyn Vidourek

The Colorado Rockies traded reliever Seth Halvorsen to the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Landyn Vidourek and right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso, MLB Insider Mark Feinsand reported Monday.

Struggling Landyn Vidourek Finds New Home With Rockies Organization

Vidourek was the Dodgers’ No. 25-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline before the trade on Monday afternoon. The Dodgers’ outfield crop is loaded, and this is likely only the first domino to fall for them this trade season. With so much depth in the outfield, they can be aggressive in trading pieces away.

Vidourek is batting .170 this season in Single-A, but he is getting on base at a .332 clip. The new Rockies outfield prospect was a career .270 hitter in college at Cincinnati, and slashed .313/.378/.463 in Single-A last season in 16 games.

Not an immediate impact move made by Colorado. At just 22 years old, Vidourek still has a lot of time left to make the necessary jumps to make an impact in the majors.

Rockies Add Triple-A Reliever In Return

Frasso, the other piece headed to the Rockies in this trade, is a 27-year-old right-hander who played his college ball at Loyola Marymount. While there, he pitched to a 2.80 ERA and an 11.3 K/9.

Frasso has yet to make his major league debut after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. After missing 2024 with a shoulder injury, Frasso struggled in Triple-A last season, posting a 5.49 ERA and the lowest K/9 of his career at 7.9. He rebounded to start this season with his strikeout numbers through the roof.

This season, Frasso has struck out 40 batters across 24.2 innings. With a K/9 of 14.6, which would be a career high if he were to hold it through the end of the season. With the Rockies in sell mode, this might be the season that Frasso gets the opportunity to break through at the big league level.

Frasso’s strikeout numbers are promising for the future. Historically, pitching at Coors Field is a tough task for contact-dependent pitchers.

Rockies Deadline Outlook Is A Mystery

The Rockies could trade Hunter Goodman, but would be moving a two-time All-Star who is under team control until 2030 an enticing option? Unless the Rockies get an offer they cannot refuse, they have no reason to move him.

Same goes for shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, under control until 2031 with a club option for that year. He could garner a hefty return package, but the Rockies may opt to hold on to their young shortstop and build around him and Goodman.

MLB.com listed Jake McCarthy and Mickey Moniak as options to move due to their outfield depth. But again, both have club control for at least next season.

With no big contract to move, the Rockies could make a splash for their young talent, but certainly do not have to make the trade. They have a pair of pitchers with club options for next season, Michael Lorenzen and Antonio Senzatela.

Senzatela looks like the better trade candidate, as a reliever with a 3.32 ERA this season, while Lorenzen has an ERA north of six as a starter. There are still two weeks and plenty of time for the Rockies to decide their direction ahead of the deadline. But they are not backed into a corner forcing their hand.