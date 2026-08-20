Rockies Manager Sends Strong Message After Dodgers Loss

The Colorado Rockies fell short in their bid to avoid being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers this week, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

Colorado got blown out in the first game of the series, before they lost by one run in the second game. In the finale, the Rockies battled back to tie the game late, sending the match to extra innings.

But in the extra frame, the Dodgers were able to score two runs, taking the game 6-4. While the Rockies are nowhere near a playoff spot, the loss was still disappointing to manager Warren Schaeffer.

Rockies Manager Sounds Off About Dodgers Loss

After the loss, Schaeffer made it clear that Colorado isn’t okay with losing, no matter the situation.

“We expect to win every night — I don’t care who we’re playing,” Schaeffer said. “Every guy (in our clubhouse) expects to win. We fight until the end every night, and that’s something that makes you proud. But the end goal is to win baseball games — it’s not to feel good by coming close. That’s not what we’re here to do. We’re getting there.”

Schaeffer wants his guys to play with pride every night, even with the postseason not in their grasp. His guys did fight against the Dodgers, showing that they could hang with the two-time defending champions.

Colorado is currently one of the worst teams in baseball, with the team holding a record of 50-77 this year.

The big problem for the Rockies has been the pitching once again, with the offense being excellent this year. Colorado has struggled with finding quality pitchers for years, with Coors Field being a very tough place for guys to throw.

But the offense is something that this organization can continue to run with, with Colorado being much better than a season ago. The Rockies are scoring 4.81 runs per game, which is a full run more than they did in 2025 (3.69).

Is Warren Schaeffer the Right Person to Lead the Rockies?

Schaeffer was hired to be the full-time manager of the Rockies ahead of the 2026 season. This followed him being the interim manager, showing some strong signs of improvement with the club.

After the hire, Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta was extremely excited about making the move official.

“We’re confident Warren is the right person to lead our club moving forward,” said DePodesta. “He has established strong relationships with our players, understands the culture of this franchise and embodies the energy and work ethic we want on and off the field.”

Schaeffer wants to turn this team around, but it’s been a historic struggle for the franchise over the years.

This organization hasn’t seen playoff baseball since 2018, and while they may not be close to changing that, it’s all about the slow build. Colorado has no interest in losing still, and the comments from Schaeffer seem to reflect that.

The Rockies will finish their homestand against the Cleveland Guardians before going on the road to face the Washington Nationals. Colorado will try to finish the year on a high note, potentially giving this team some hope for the future.