Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers 7-Year Player Acquired by Chicago White Sox

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers
Getty
DETROIT, MI - JULY 10: Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on July 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Former seven-year Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers has had a lot going on over the past several weeks.

First, he was DFA’d by the Tigers. Then, the Tigers traded him to the Baltimore Orioles. Then the Orioles traded him to the Boston Red Sox. Shortly after, the Red Sox designated the catcher for assignment.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Chicago White Sox just claimed Rogers off waivers from the Red Sox.

Detroit Tigers 7-Year Player Jake Rogers Acquired by White Sox Via Waiver Claim From Red Sox

Athletics v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 07: Jake Rogers #46 of the Boston Red Sox high-fives Caleb Durbin #5 after scoring a run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on August 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Cotillo wrote on X: “Sources: Jake Rogers to White Sox via waiver claim.”

The Red Sox designated Rogers for assignment after activating three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the injured list on Tuesday.

Athletics v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 9: Catcher Jake Rogers #46 of the Boston Red Sox throws out Jonah Heim #15 of the Athletics on a ground ball in front of the plate during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on August 9, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Red Sox acquired Rogers and Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles for pitcher Anthony Eyanson, pitcher Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narváez and outfielder Harold Rivas on Aug. 3.

The Tigers designated Rogers for assignment after reinstating Javier Báez from the injured list late last month. The Tigers then traded Rogers to the Orioles.

Rogers hit just .161/.266/.301 with three home runs and nine RBI with the Tigers this season. He went 1-for-5 with the Orioles and 3-for-6 with the Red Sox.

Athletics v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 08: Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Athletics at Comerica Park on July 08, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros selected Rogers in the third round (No. 97 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Tulane.

The Astros traded Rogers, outfielder Daz Cameron and right-hander Franklin Perez to the Tigers as part of the Justin Verlander trade on Aug. 31, 2017. Nine seasons later, Rogers got the opportunity to play with Verlander, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit this past offseason and will retire after this season.

Rogers appeared in 35 games in 2019. He posted a rough .481 OPS in 128 plate appearances.

Milwaukee Brewers v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 22: Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers reacts with teammate Spencer Torkelson #20 react after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park on April 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Rogers returned to the majors in 2021. That season, he posted a solid .239/.306/.496 slash line with six home runs and 17 RBI in 127 plate appearances across 38 games. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2022 season due to an injury.

Rogers had a decent .730 OPS over 107 games with Detroit in 2023. Then, he hit below .200 in each season from 2024-26, prompting the Tigers to designate him for assignment.

Rogers has performed well in the postseason. In 2024, he went 6-for-22 with a double, three walks and two RBI. He had just one plate appearance last postseason and collected a hit.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers 7-Year Player Acquired by Chicago White Sox

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x