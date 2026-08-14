Detroit Tigers 7-Year Player Acquired by Chicago White Sox

Former seven-year Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers has had a lot going on over the past several weeks.

First, he was DFA’d by the Tigers. Then, the Tigers traded him to the Baltimore Orioles. Then the Orioles traded him to the Boston Red Sox. Shortly after, the Red Sox designated the catcher for assignment.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Chicago White Sox just claimed Rogers off waivers from the Red Sox.

Detroit Tigers 7-Year Player Jake Rogers Acquired by White Sox Via Waiver Claim From Red Sox

Cotillo wrote on X: “Sources: Jake Rogers to White Sox via waiver claim.”

The Red Sox designated Rogers for assignment after activating three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the injured list on Tuesday.

The Red Sox acquired Rogers and Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles for pitcher Anthony Eyanson, pitcher Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narváez and outfielder Harold Rivas on Aug. 3.

The Tigers designated Rogers for assignment after reinstating Javier Báez from the injured list late last month. The Tigers then traded Rogers to the Orioles.

Rogers hit just .161/.266/.301 with three home runs and nine RBI with the Tigers this season. He went 1-for-5 with the Orioles and 3-for-6 with the Red Sox.

The Houston Astros selected Rogers in the third round (No. 97 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Tulane.

The Astros traded Rogers, outfielder Daz Cameron and right-hander Franklin Perez to the Tigers as part of the Justin Verlander trade on Aug. 31, 2017. Nine seasons later, Rogers got the opportunity to play with Verlander, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit this past offseason and will retire after this season.

Rogers appeared in 35 games in 2019. He posted a rough .481 OPS in 128 plate appearances.

Rogers returned to the majors in 2021. That season, he posted a solid .239/.306/.496 slash line with six home runs and 17 RBI in 127 plate appearances across 38 games. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2022 season due to an injury.

Rogers had a decent .730 OPS over 107 games with Detroit in 2023. Then, he hit below .200 in each season from 2024-26, prompting the Tigers to designate him for assignment.

Rogers has performed well in the postseason. In 2024, he went 6-for-22 with a double, three walks and two RBI. He had just one plate appearance last postseason and collected a hit.