Tigers’ A.J. Hinch Gets Brutally Honest on Tarik Skubal’s Return With Dodgers

The Detroit Tigers are quickly fading in the American League playoff picture, and in order for them to have any shot of staying in the hunt, they are going to need to win their upcoming series. Unfortunately, that will pit them against one of the best teams in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who just so happen to now feature their old friend Tarik Skubal in their starting rotation.

After months of rumors, the Tigers dealt Skubal to the Dodgers in a blockbuster deal before the trade deadline this year. Now, he will return to Comerica Park to face off against his old team for the first time. It’s going to be an emotional night for all parties involved, and manager A.J. Hinch did not hold back when discussing Skubal’s impending return to town.

A.J. Hinch Doesn’t Hold Back on Tarik Skubal’s Return to Town

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Before this trade, Skubal had spent the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Tigers. During that time, he became arguably the best starting pitcher in the league. He is fresh off back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards, and while an unexpected elbow surgery will prevent him from winning it for a third straight year, he’s still one of the top pitchers around.

Since being acquired by L.A., Skubal actually hasn’t been as sharp as expected, but he appears to be finding his form. In four starts, Skubal has posted a 3.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts. Those are certainly numbers that you cannot scoff at, but considering what we’ve seen from him so far in his career, his performance has left something to be desired.

That has set the stage for his upcoming start against the Tigers on Friday. The Dodgers are looking to get back on track after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves, and throwing Skubal against a struggling Detroit lineup seems like the perfect way to do that. Unsurprisingly, Hinch doesn’t want to face off against Skubal this year, and he kept it real when discussing his return to town.

“I wish it was next year,” Hinch bluntly admitted, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. “I don’t really want to go through the emotions again. It kind of puts a pit in your stomach. It was just so public. I think it’s really going to be emotional for him, and really weird, facing a guy right after the trade deadline.”

Tigers Face Tall Task in Upcoming Matchup vs. Tarik Skubal

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Skubal saga had dominated the headlines in Detroit for months, and fans were obviously disappointed to see the team move on from its best player. His return to town will certainly provide the Tigers with some closure, but the team is going to need to bring its A-game, or else Skubal will spend his time mowing down his former teammates with ease.

The decision to trade Skubal indicated a rebuild of sorts for Detroit, and while a late playoff push would be exciting, it doesn’t seem like to happen at this stage of the season. Skubal’s first start against the Tigers as a member of the Dodgers will certainly capture attention, though, with first pitch for this game being scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.