A.J. Hinch’s Two-Minute Press Conference Said Everything About the Tigers’ Collapse

The Detroit Tigers needed just over two hours to lose Wednesday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. Manager A.J. Hinch needed roughly two minutes to discuss it afterward.

The unusually brief press conference reflected how little Detroit accomplished in its 3-0 loss. The Tigers managed two singles, never advanced a runner into scoring position, and ended the afternoon without drawing a walk. They also failed to produce a ball with an exit velocity of at least 100 mph.

“We had two baserunners the whole day,” Hinch said, according to an MLB.com report. “So, I mean, that’s not a lot to talk about.”

Detroit’s Numbers Were Even Worse Than the Score

The final margin suggested a competitive game, especially after Troy Melton worked seven innings and allowed three runs. The offensive details painted a much more discouraging picture.

Freddy Peralta and two Tampa Bay relievers retired the final 10 Detroit hitters. Hao-Yu Lee produced the Tigers’ hardest-hit ball, a 98.3-mph flyout leading off the ninth inning. Meanwhile, Rays hitters recorded nine balls at 101 mph or harder.

Detroit has now scored four runs or fewer in seven of its past eight games. The Reuters game report noted that Wednesday marked the Tigers’ first shutout loss since the All-Star break and their seventh defeat in eight games.

Injuries explain part of the decline. Riley Greene remains out with a hamstring strain, while Kerry Carpenter continues recovering from plantar fasciitis. Their absences have removed Detroit’s two most dangerous left-handed power threats and forced younger hitters into prominent lineup positions.

Even with those absences, Detroit still sent several established hitters to the plate. Gleyber Torres, Javier Báez, Spencer Torkelson, and Colt Keith combined for no hits, leaving the rookies without the veteran support that an injury-thinned lineup requires against an experienced opponent this month.

Hinch Cannot Wait for the Lineup to Recover

Those circumstances do not excuse every empty at-bat. Dillon Dingler has struggled, several veterans have failed to carry the offense and Detroit has not consistently converted the energy supplied by Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle and Brett Callahan into runs.

The Tigers’ official injury tracker says Greene could begin a rehabilitation assignment soon, but Carpenter’s return remains uncertain. Hinch must therefore find production from the lineup he currently has.

That challenge becomes more difficult Friday. Former Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will return to Comerica Park as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starter. The emotional reunion will dominate the buildup, but Detroit’s larger concern is what happens after the first pitch.

Skubal presents a much tougher challenge than a compromised offense needs. Detroit cannot expect its pitching staff to make two singles competitive every night, and another quiet performance would deepen questions about the club’s direction.

Hinch did not need a long speech to explain Wednesday. The two baserunners told the story. How the Tigers respond against their former ace will reveal whether that performance represented rock bottom or another step in an accelerating collapse.