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A.J. Hinch’s Two-Minute Press Conference Said Everything About the Tigers’ Collapse

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Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
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Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers needed just over two hours to lose Wednesday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. Manager A.J. Hinch needed roughly two minutes to discuss it afterward.

The unusually brief press conference reflected how little Detroit accomplished in its 3-0 loss. The Tigers managed two singles, never advanced a runner into scoring position, and ended the afternoon without drawing a walk. They also failed to produce a ball with an exit velocity of at least 100 mph.

“We had two baserunners the whole day,” Hinch said, according to an MLB.com report. “So, I mean, that’s not a lot to talk about.”

Detroit’s Numbers Were Even Worse Than the Score

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – AUGUST 26: Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Comerica Park on August 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The final margin suggested a competitive game, especially after Troy Melton worked seven innings and allowed three runs. The offensive details painted a much more discouraging picture.

Freddy Peralta and two Tampa Bay relievers retired the final 10 Detroit hitters. Hao-Yu Lee produced the Tigers’ hardest-hit ball, a 98.3-mph flyout leading off the ninth inning. Meanwhile, Rays hitters recorded nine balls at 101 mph or harder.

Detroit has now scored four runs or fewer in seven of its past eight games. The Reuters game report noted that Wednesday marked the Tigers’ first shutout loss since the All-Star break and their seventh defeat in eight games.

Injuries explain part of the decline. Riley Greene remains out with a hamstring strain, while Kerry Carpenter continues recovering from plantar fasciitis. Their absences have removed Detroit’s two most dangerous left-handed power threats and forced younger hitters into prominent lineup positions.

Even with those absences, Detroit still sent several established hitters to the plate. Gleyber Torres, Javier Báez, Spencer Torkelson, and Colt Keith combined for no hits, leaving the rookies without the veteran support that an injury-thinned lineup requires against an experienced opponent this month.

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Hinch Cannot Wait for the Lineup to Recover

Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 24: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers motions for a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles during game two of a double header at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 24, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Those circumstances do not excuse every empty at-bat. Dillon Dingler has struggled, several veterans have failed to carry the offense and Detroit has not consistently converted the energy supplied by Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle and Brett Callahan into runs.

The Tigers’ official injury tracker says Greene could begin a rehabilitation assignment soon, but Carpenter’s return remains uncertain. Hinch must therefore find production from the lineup he currently has.

That challenge becomes more difficult Friday. Former Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will return to Comerica Park as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starter. The emotional reunion will dominate the buildup, but Detroit’s larger concern is what happens after the first pitch.

Skubal presents a much tougher challenge than a compromised offense needs. Detroit cannot expect its pitching staff to make two singles competitive every night, and another quiet performance would deepen questions about the club’s direction.

Hinch did not need a long speech to explain Wednesday. The two baserunners told the story. How the Tigers respond against their former ace will reveal whether that performance represented rock bottom or another step in an accelerating collapse.

Alvin Garcia Puerto Rican sports contributor for Heavy.com, covering primarily Major League Baseball. More about Alvin Garcia

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A.J. Hinch’s Two-Minute Press Conference Said Everything About the Tigers’ Collapse

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