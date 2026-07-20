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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres News Before Cubs Series

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 05: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the bottom of the third inning at Comerica Park on June 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers, after taking the series from the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend, are set to take on the Chicago Cubs (on the road) on Monday for a three-game set.

Detroit is sending Jack Flaherty to take the ball for the series opener, and Chicago will roll with Jameson Taillon, who is being activated off the IL.

Ahead of the series opener, Detroit revealed its lineup, which featured a notable Gleyber Torres decision, who is back in the batting order and off the Injured List.

Gleyber Torres Reinstated from IL. 

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 04: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 04, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Gleyber Torres is back!

He was dealing with an oblique injury.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Tigers lineup for 7/20:

Tigers 7/20: “K. McGonigle SS G. Torres 2B C. Keith 3B R. Greene LF D. Dingler C K. Carpenter DH S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF J. Outman CF J. Flaherty SP”

Other notables from the lineup drop include Kevin McGonigle batting leadoff, Colt Keith and Riley Greene being stacked at third and fourth against the righty Taillon, and Dillon Dingler batting fifth, which is a notable change for Detroit’s catcher.

CBSSports RotoWire staff wrote (on July 20): 

“Torres needed a month-long stint on the IL due to a left oblique strain. He was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment during the All-Star break, and he’s progressed enough in his recovery to return to the majors, meaning both Zach McKinstry and Hao-Yu Lee will see less time at the keystone. Catcher Eduardo Valencia was optioned to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.”

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Rumors: SP Trade Candidates, Ronald Acuña Jr. Notes, NL East Outlook

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres News Before Cubs Series

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