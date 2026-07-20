Atlanta Braves Rumors: SP Trade Candidates, Offensive Need, Ronald Acuña Jr. Notes

MLB trade rumors are plentiful at this time of year, and especially surrounding the Atlanta Braves, who figure to be active ahead of the August 3rd deadline.

Atlanta still holds a lead in the NL East, but the Phillies are hot on its tail, and the speculation is at an all-time high.

Alex Anthopoulos recently made an appearance on a Braves radio show and provided some insight to the team’s plans, but this piece serves to inform Braves fans about all the latest rumors and updates surrounding players they could target.

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Which Starters Could the Braves Target Via Trade?

Starting right at the top, the Braves’ biggest need still remains starters, despite reports saying they may target offensive help as well. Tarik Skubal’s, whom the Braves have been steadly linked to this trade rumor season, status appears to be up in the air as the Tigers decide what to do with their ace.

Sonny Gray was another ace that the Braves had been linked to, but one can assume with the Red Sox‘ recent 13-game winning streak that he may be untouchable in terms of a trade.

The next slew of pitchers includes: Joe Ryan, Freddy Peralta, Reid Detmers, Casey Mize, and Clay Holmes. All are very quality candidates and would slot right into the Braves’ second rotation spot behind Chris Sale.

Robbie Ray and Dustin May could also be sneaky good additions for the Braves, or at least names that Alex Anthopoulos should consider at least asking about.

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Do the Braves Actually Need Offensive Help?

There was a speculative report that surfaced about a week ago that the Braves would be targeting offensive help this trade deadline, which made sense after the Braves’ horrid June offensively.

However, July has been much better (and more productive) for Atlanta hitters.

Braves reporter Grant McAuley wrote (on July 20):

“#Braves‘ MLB ranks in June: 30th – 77 runs 30th – 19 home runs Braves’ MLB ranks in July 1st – 96 runs 2nd – 27 home runs It appears the offense rebooted.”

If the Braves were to target offensive help at the trade deadline, the only two positions of need are shortstop and maybe another corner outfielder.

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Ronald Acuña Jr. Notes

The Braves should be returning the services of Ronald Acuña Jr. very soon, as he’s currently on a rehab stint with Triple-A Gwinnett, and while there isn’t a rush for him to return, in all likelihood, he’ll tear the cover off the ball and then eventually be recalled (sooner rather than later).

@BarrettSallee wrote (via X): “Braves manager Walt Weiss says that Ronald Acuña Jr. will be primarily used in RF when he’s activated off the IL.”

Acuña Jr. won’t be activated before Thursday, but the weekend could be an ideal return date.

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