Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Rays Game

The Detroit Tigers have really struggled lately.

They are currently taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game set. The Rays won game one of the series, which dropped the Tigers to 61-70. Detroit is just 1-9 in its last 10 games, which has really put them against the 8-ball in the AL Wild Card standings.

However, before game two of the Rays series, the Tigers did announce a slight Kevin McGonigle change.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Personal Kiké Hernández News Before Braves Series

Tigers’ Kevin McGonigle Playing SS on Tuesday

The ‘sight’ McGonigle change by manager AJ Hinch is having the Tigers’ rookie phenom play shortstop instead of third base.

For the past several games, McGonigle had been playing third base for Detroit.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full batting order for the Detroit Tigers on 8/25:

Tigers 8/25: “G. Torres 2B H. Lee 3B K. McGonigle SS D. Dingler C E. Valencia DH Z. McKinstry RF S. Torkelson 1B J. Báez LF M. Clark CF J. Jobe SP”

Jackson Jobe is getting the start for the Tigers, and Dillon Dingler will form a battery with Jobe as the Tigers attempt to get back in the win column.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Demote 26-Year-Old Player Before Yankees Series