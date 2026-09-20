Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change During White Sox Series

The Detroit Tigers made a change to Kevin McGonigle ahead of their series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Detroit suffered a 3-1 loss to Chicago on Saturday to go down 2-1 in the four-game series after the Tigers won on Friday and Chicago won on Thursday.

The Tigers are 73-82.

Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change

Before the Tigers’ series finale against the White Sox on Sunday, Detroit made a change to McGonigle.

McGonigle, who has played third base and shortstop during this series, will remain leading off, but he will serve as the DH on Sunday.

The Tigers lineup on Sunday in the series finale is as follows:

K. McGonigle DH

G. Torres 2B

H. Lee 3B

R. Greene LF

E. Valencia C

M. Clark CF

S. Torkelson 1B

B. Callahan RF

J. Peck SS

McGonigle has been a major success story for Detroit this season, despite the Tigers missing the playoffs. The rookie is an impact hitter and will be a key part of Detroit’s core for years to come.

McGonigle is hitting .276 with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs this season. In his last 7 games, he’s hitting .370 with 7 RBIs, and he hasn’t struck out in that stretch.

Detroit Right Now

The Tigers are having a disappointing season, as Detroit won’t make the playoffs this year.

Detroit had hopes of competing, but the team ended up being sellers and dealt Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the deadline.

However, the Tigers have had some positives this year like rookies McGonigle and Max Clark. Jackson Jobe, meanwhile, is starting to find himself on the mound as he pitched well against the White Sox, which impressed manager A.J. Hinch.

“I thought he was excellent,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “The command was good. He threw a ton of strikes. He missed some bats. I know the homer at the end is probably going to leave a bad taste in his mouth just because it was a backup spin to Vargas, which has been a real problem for us and for the rest of the league, too.

“I think he threw the ball very, very well and gave us a chance to win. He should be proud of the way he threw and the results he got.”

The Tigers will begin a three-game home series against the Washington Nationals on Monday. Detroit ends its season with a six-game homestand as they end the year with a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates.