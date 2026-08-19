Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Pirates Finale

The Detroit Tigers are slated to begin the finale of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park at 12:35 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Tigers announced a lineup change involving involving star rookie infielder Kevin McGonigle.

Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Pirates Game

McGonigle played third base and hit second in the lineup in the Tigers’ 4-1 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday.

McGonigle went 1-for-4 with a single.

Today, McGonigle with bat third and play shortstop. Javier Báez is out of the lineup.

Here is Detroit’s full lineup for today:

Jackson Jobe will start for the Tigers. The 24-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings over two starts since returning from the injured list earlier this month.

Right-hander Paul Skenes is slated to start for the Pirates. The Cy Young Award winner is 9-11 with a 3.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 166 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings across 25 starts this season.

Looking at Kevin McGonigle

McGonigle, 22, appears on his way to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

In 122 games this season, McGonigle has posted 5.7 bWAR and a .281/.385/.422 slash line with 13 home runs, 21 doubles, three triples, 50 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

McGonigle has played 578 1/3 innings at shortstop and 479 innings at third base. He is an exceptional defender at both positions.

The Tigers selected McGonigle in the first round (No. 37 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

After starting August 8-3, the Tigers lost four of their last five games.

Detroit is currently one game back of the Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 61-65 record.

The club is 4 1/2 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central.