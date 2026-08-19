Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Pirates Finale

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers catches a ball hit by Christian Koss #50 of the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning at Oracle Park on August 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are slated to begin the finale of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park at 12:35 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Tigers announced a lineup change involving involving star rookie infielder Kevin McGonigle.

Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Pirates Game

Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 11: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two run double in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on August 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

McGonigle played third base and hit second in the lineup in the Tigers’ 4-1 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday.

McGonigle went 1-for-4 with a single.

Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 05: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers avoids the sliding Taylor Ward #27 of the Seattle Mariners to complete the double play during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on August 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Today, McGonigle with bat third and play shortstop. Javier Báez is out of the lineup.

Here is Detroit’s full lineup for today:

  1. Colt Keith DH
  2. Gleyber Torres 2B
  3. Kevin McGonigle SS
  4. Dillon Dingler C
  5. Brett Callahan LF
  6. Zach McKinstry RF
  7. Spencer Torkelson 1B
  8. Max Clark CF
  9. Hao-Yu Lee 3B

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – AUGUST 14: Jackson Jobe #21 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Comerica Park on August 14, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Jackson Jobe will start for the Tigers. The 24-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings over two starts since returning from the injured list earlier this month.

Right-hander Paul Skenes is slated to start for the Pirates. The Cy Young Award winner is 9-11 with a 3.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 166 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings across 25 starts this season.

Looking at Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 04: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after his RBI ground out in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Ng/Getty Images)

McGonigle, 22, appears on his way to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

In 122 games this season, McGonigle has posted 5.7 bWAR and a .281/.385/.422 slash line with 13 home runs, 21 doubles, three triples, 50 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers throws to first base against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

McGonigle has played 578 1/3 innings at shortstop and 479 innings at third base. He is an exceptional defender at both positions.

The Tigers selected McGonigle in the first round (No. 37 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

After starting August 8-3, the Tigers lost four of their last five games.

Detroit is currently one game back of the Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 61-65 record.

The club is 4 1/2 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Pirates Finale

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x