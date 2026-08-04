Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Mariners Game

The Detroit Tigers are opening up a new MLB series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday evening.

It’s the first game since the MLB trade deadline, when, all in all, the Tigers gave up starters Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize. The Tigers are coming off a sweep of the Athletics, and they will stay out west to take on the Mariners now.

In the Athletics series, Kevin McGonigle had a lot of success at the decision. Before the Mariners series opener, the Tigers announced Kevin McGonigle’s positioning in the lineup, and it’s different than Sunday’s game.

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Kevin McGonigle Back in Leadoff Spot

After a rare start batting third on Sunday, Kevin McGonigle is back in the leadoff spot for the Tigers.

He’s pretty much been either leadoff or the second-place hitter for the entire season.

Here is the full Detroit Tigers batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Tigers 8/4: “K. McGonigle 3B G. Torres 2B D. Dingler C R. Greene LF C. Keith DH S. Torkelson 1B M. Clark CF J. Báez SS Z. McKinstry RF T. Melton SP”

So, as you can see, McGonigle is batting third, and he will likely remain the third baseman for the Tigers now that Javier Baez is back. Max Clark is batting ninth, and Dillon Dingler is behind the plate to create a battery with Troy Melton, the Tigers’ starter on Tuesday evening.

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