Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change During Dodgers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are squaring off in a 3-game series of two top NL contenders.

On Monday, the Cubs won 10-5, but on Tuesday, it will be a tough test for the Chicago Cubs offense (which is among the best in the league) against Tarik Skubal.

The Cubs are opting to start Javier Assad.

During the Dodgers series, and before game two, the Cubs made a slight lineup tweak involving Dansby Swanson.

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Dansby Swanson Batting 7th on Tuesday

It’s a rarity for Dansby Swanson to bat anywhere but 8th or 9th in the Chicago Cubs batting order.

On Tuesday, he is batting 7th against Tarik Skubal.

Here is the full Cubs order on 8/4, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 8/4: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF A. Bregman DH M. Busch 1B N. Hoerner 2B T. Taylor LF D. Swanson SS P. Ramírez 3B M. Amaya C J. Assad SP”

https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2084773287729479926

The first handful of Cubs hitters are the same as the first game of the series, but Michael Busch (kinda surprisingly) is getting the cleanup nod, while Carson Kelly is out of the lineup.

Miguel Amaya will form a battery with Assad, and since Kevin Alcantara has been optioned, Tyrone Taylor will make his Cubs debut since being traded from the Mets

Dansby Swanson’s 2026 Thus Far

Dansby Swanson isn’t the main reason the Cubs have one of the best offenses in baseball, but it certainly helps when your 8th or 9th batter (Dansby Swanson) has 15+ home runs.

Over 370 at-bats this season, Swanson is batting .214 with 16 home runs, 61 RBI, and 16 stolen bases. He’s playing under a 7-year, $177 million contract.

Swanson has also scored 69 runs and has an OPS+ of 90, which isn’t league-average, but again, it’s solid for an 8 or 9-hole hitter.

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