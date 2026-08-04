CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Dansby Swanson #7 and Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
It’s a rarity for Dansby Swanson to bat anywhere but 8th or 9th in the Chicago Cubs batting order.
On Tuesday, he is batting 7th against Tarik Skubal.
Here is the full Cubs order on 8/4, per @UnderdogMLB:
Cubs 8/4: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF A. Bregman DH M. Busch 1B N. Hoerner 2B T. Taylor LF D. Swanson SS P. Ramírez 3B M. Amaya C J. Assad SP”
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs throws out a runner at first base against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Dansby Swanson isn’t the main reason the Cubs have one of the best offenses in baseball, but it certainly helps when your 8th or 9th batter (Dansby Swanson) has 15+ home runs.
Over 370 at-bats this season, Swanson is batting .214 with 16 home runs, 61 RBI, and 16 stolen bases. He’s playing under a 7-year, $177 million contract.
Swanson has also scored 69 runs and has an OPS+ of 90, which isn’t league-average, but again, it’s solid for an 8 or 9-hole hitter.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are squaring off in a 3-game series of two top NL contenders. On Monday, the Cubs won 10-5, but on Tuesday, it will be a tough test for the Chicago Cubs offense (which is among the best in the league) against Tarik Skubal. The Cubs are opting to […]
Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change During Dodgers Series