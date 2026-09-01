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Detroit Tigers Announce Riley Greene News Before Twins Game

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Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers rounds third base to score on a single by Hao-Yu Lee in the top of the 10th inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are likely to miss the MLB playoffs this season, and their biggest goal as of now is to stay out of last place in the AL Central, but things aren’t looking good on the trajectory the Tigers are on.

However, synonymous with their recent horrid stretch is the fact that Riley Greene has been on the IL.

Well, on Tuesday, before their game with the Minnesota Twins, the Tigers announced a notable piece of Greene news.

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Tigers Activate Riley Greene From IL

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 25: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers in the dugout while playing the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on August 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers announced they have activated Riley Greene from the Injured List.

@DetroitTigersPR wrote: 
“The Tigers today activated OF Riley Greene off the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Beau Brieske from Triple-A Toledo. Detroit’s active roster now stands at 28 players.”
In his first game back off the IL, Greene is batting cleanup for Detroit and playing left field.
MLB.com’s Jason Beck wrote (on 9/1): 
“After three weeks out with a right hamstring strain, Greene rejoined the Tigers on Monday in Minneapolis and was officially activated when the rosters expanded by two spots on Tuesday. He went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and played six innings in left field on Sunday in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo. Righty reliever Beau Briske was recalled from Toledo as Detroit’s second roster addition.”
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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Riley Greene News Before Twins Game

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