Detroit Tigers Announce Riley Greene News Before Twins Game

The Detroit Tigers are likely to miss the MLB playoffs this season, and their biggest goal as of now is to stay out of last place in the AL Central, but things aren’t looking good on the trajectory the Tigers are on.

However, synonymous with their recent horrid stretch is the fact that Riley Greene has been on the IL.

Well, on Tuesday, before their game with the Minnesota Twins, the Tigers announced a notable piece of Greene news.

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Tigers Activate Riley Greene From IL

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers announced they have activated Riley Greene from the Injured List.

“The Tigers today activated OF Riley Greene off the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Beau Brieske from Triple-A Toledo. Detroit’s active roster now stands at 28 players.”

In his first game back off the IL, Greene is batting cleanup for Detroit and playing left field.

“After three weeks out with a right hamstring strain, Greene rejoined the Tigers on Monday in Minneapolis and was officially activated when the rosters expanded by two spots on Tuesday. He went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and played six innings in left field on Sunday in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo. Righty reliever Beau Briske was recalled from Toledo as Detroit’s second roster addition.”

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