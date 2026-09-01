Los Angeles Dodgers Fans React to Tommy Edman Decision Ahead of Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to open up a new series in MLB this week against the St. Louis Cardinals (at home).

Before the Cardinals series, LA announced a handful of roster moves.

Will Smith, Justin Wrobleski, and Dalton Rushing have been activated; Ben Rortvedt was DFA’d, Alex Freeland was recalled, and Alek Thomas was optioned to the minors.

The Alek Thomas decision is significant because it means Tommy Edman is likely to get some run in center field while Andy Pages remains sidelined.

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Tommy Edman Batting 7th, Playing CF for Tuesday’s Series Opener

For the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tommy Edman is batting 7th and playing center field.

Here is the full lineup for LA on 9/1, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 9/1: “S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B W. Smith C K. Tucker RF T. Edman CF E. Hernández LF A. Freeland 2B E. Lauer SP”

Will Smith is back in the lineup and will form a battery with starter Eric Lauer. Other changes include Kyle Tucker batting sixth, Alex Freeland inserted into the batting order, and Freddie Freeman switched to 2nd.

Here are some reactions to the Tommy Edman decision:

@katiejwoo: “Dave Roberts had said the team would be looking to add a left-handed bench bat. That will be Rushing. Smith and Hunter Feduccia will catch. Freeland gives them another lefty that can play second with Tommy Edman the likeliest to slot to CF.”

@DodgerBlue1958: “Dodgers lineup has Tommy Edman in center field. Might be the start of a trend.”

@noahcamras: “The Dodgers’ big roster move [Day]: Alek Thomas optioned (Tommy Edman likely to CF)”

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Looking at Tommy Edman This Season

Tommy Edman has been a productive player for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

Over 60 games played, he carries a bWAR of 1.7 with five home runs, nine doubles, 2 triples, and 27 RBI across 204 total at-bats in 2026. His OPS+ sits at 105, but what makes Tommy Edman so valuable in instances like Tuesday (and perhaps going forward) is that Edman can slot in at other positions on the baseball diamond.

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