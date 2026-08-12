Detroit Tigers Announce Roster News on 3-Year MLB Player After Riley Greene Decision

The Detroit Tigers received some tough news during their series with the Cleveland Guardians that outfielder Riley Greene would be heading to the IL with a hamstring issue.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the Greene injury):

“Greene departed yesterday’s game due to tightness in that hamstring. It’s unclear how much time he will miss but it seems the club expects him to need at least ten days. That’s a blow for the Tigers, as Greene is one of their better players and they are in a tight playoff race.”

As a result of Greene’s injury, the Tigers have selected the contract of 3-year MLB veteran Corey Julks.

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Tigers Select Corey Julks to Roster

The Tigers have been playing really good baseball as of late, and Riley Greene has obviously been a part of the strong offensive showing in recent weeks.

Speaking on Corey Julks, he has not appeared in an MLB game this season.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote (on 8/12):

“Julks returns to the majors with run-producer Riley Greene hitting the shelf with a hamstring strain. The well-traveled 30-year-old has hit .273/.347/.453 with 15 homers and nine steals in 366 plate appearances for Triple-A Toledo this season. He’s gotten into 165 games between the Astros and White Sox since 2023.”

Julks, 30, has appeared in parts of three MLB seasons (from 2023 to 2025).

His last MLB stint came with the Chicago White Sox, where he appeared in six games in 2025.

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Taking a Glance at Corey Julks’ MLB Career

Across 165 total games played and 483 at-bats, Corey Julks has batted .234 in MLB.

He’s added nine home runs, 23 doubles, and 113 hits in that time span.

It will be interesting to see if he logs any MLB action with the Tigers in the wake of Riley Greene’s injury.

2023 was the season that Julks saw the most action in the Bigs, as he batted .245 across nearly 300 ABs with six home runs and 14 doubles en route to a 79 OPS+.

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