Detroit Tigers Announce Roster Decisions on Newly-Acquired Players in Tarik Skubal Trade

On Saturday evening, the Detroit Tigers traded away Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a move that sent shockwaves across the MLB landscape.

In return, Detroit received three prospects from the Dodgers: Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith.

On Sunday, after the trade was made official, the Tigers announced where Hope, Ryan, and Smith will begin their tenure within the Tigers organization.

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Detroit Tigers Reveal Roster Decisions for Newly-Acquired Players

Starting with Zyhir Hope, who was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ fifth-ranked prospect, he will begin his Tigers tenure with the Erie SeaWolves:

“CF Zyhir Hope assigned to Erie SeaWolves.”

Hope, 21, in batting .293 over 372 minor league at-bats this season with 23 home runs, 87 RBI, and an OPS of .899. There’s a strong change he will be promoted to Triple-A soon.

As for River Ryan, he has been assigned to the Toledo Mud Hens, the AAA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Ryan, 27, has a little bit of MLB experience (2024) with the Dodgers. He pitched in 20.1 innings that season before undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

“Detroit Tigers optioned RHP River Ryan to Toledo Mud Hens.”

River Ryan has pitched in 36.1 minor league innings this season and boasts an ERA of 4.46 with 43 strikeouts.

Last, but not least, Brady Smith will begin his Tigers stint with the West Michigan Whitecaps:

“RHP Brady Smith assigned to West Michigan Whitecaps.”

Smith, 21, has a 4,36 ERA over 73+ innings pitched in the minors this season with 113 strikeouts. A promotion could be in store for him as well.

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Looking at the Detroit Tigers Right Now…

While trading Tarik Skubal away might signal that the Tigers are packing this season in, they are only 2.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot.

The problem is that there are four teams ahead of them vying for that same spot.

Detroit is 53-58 this season, and 6-4 in its last 10 games. Detroit’s run differential is +52 (by far the best of all the teams in the Wild Card race that don’t already have a spot).

It will be very interesting to see what’s in store for the Detroit Tigers over the next 24 hours, as Monday’s 6 p.m. deadline is rapidly approaching.

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