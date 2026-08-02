Houston Astros Quietly Released 30-Year-Old Infielder from Organization

The Houston Astros have reclaimed their place as the first-place team in the AL West with consecutive victories against the Texas Rangers this weekend.

The Astros will go for the sweep over the Rangers on Sunday afternoon (at home) to try to extend their division lead. The surge from Houston is perfect timing as the MLB trade deadline looms in less than 48 hours.

However, in a piece of side news regarding the Houston Astros, they have released a 30-year-old infielder from their organization who has been a career minor leaguer.

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Astros Release Edwin Diaz

Not to be confused with the Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher, the Houston Astros have released 30 y/o infielder Edwin Diaz from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “Sugar Land Space Cowboys released SS Edwin Díaz.”

Diaz, 30, was drafted by the *then* Oakland Athletics in the 15th round of the 2013 MLB draft out of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

During the 2026 season, Diaz is batting .145 over 69 at-bats, which is likely what led to the release. He is now free to sign with any MLB team if anyone will accept his services.

He has yet to make his MLB debut and has compiled a boatload of minor league stats.

This was the second stint that Diaz had within the Astros minor league system, and per his BaseballReference.com page, it appears that Edwin Diaz has been stuck at the AAA level for the past few years.

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Looking at Edwin Diaz’s Minor League Career

Again, Edwin Diaz has yet to make his MLB debut, so here are some of his minor league career numbers.

Across 12 minor league seasons (2875 at-bats), he’s batted .213 with 93 home runs, 145 doubles, and an OPS of .671.

Overall, not the best hitting stats, and it paints a good picture of why he was released from the Astros organization.

Purely at the AAA level (six seasons), Diaz batted .190 over 464 total at-bats with 18 home runs and 19 doubles.

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