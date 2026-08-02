Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Athletics Series

The Detroit Tigers are dominating MLB headlines this fine Sunday afternoon with the massive news breaking late last night that Tarik Skubal has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It could be a massive fire sale inbound for the Tigers, who also have trade assets like Casey Mize, Gleyber Torres, and Kenley Jansen. While trading away Skubal may sort of signal the Tigers packing this season in, the MLB schedule must roll along, and the Tigers are currently taking on the Athletics in a 3-game weekend set.

Before the series finale on Sunday, the Tigers announced a notable Kevin McGonigle change in their lineup.

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Kevin McGonigle Batting Third on Sunday

It’s a rare start for Kevin McGonigle batting third for the Tigers. He is usually either the leadoff hitter or the 2-hole man.

Here is the full Detroit Tigers lineup for 8/2, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Tigers 8/2: “G. Torres 2B D. Dingler DH K. McGonigle SS E. Valencia C S. Torkelson 1B H. Lee 3B M. Clark CF B. Malgeri LF Z. McKinstry RF K. Montero SP”

https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2083961081219723661

Some notables from the lineup drop include Gleyber Torres batting leadoff and Dillon Dingler taking over the two-hole. Max Clark made his MLB debut on Friday and is off to a good start over his first two MLB games.

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More on Kevin McGonigle’s Rookie Campaign

Kevin McGonigle is likely headed towards winning the American League Rookie of the Year honors for the fantastic season he’s having.

McGonigle, still just 21, is batting .290 this season over 407 at-bats with 118 hits, 70 runs scored, 41 RBI, an OPS+ of 130, and an AL-leading 5.6 bWAR.

He’s also added 20 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs, and a strong defensive presence in the infield. It shouldn’t be far-fetched to say he will likely receive some MVP votes.

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