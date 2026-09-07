Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Jack Flaherty News During Guardians Series

On Sunday afternoon (September 6.), the Detroit Tigers wrapped up their series with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland won the series finale by a score of 3-2, which dropped the Tigers to 65-78. It’s unlikely that the Tigers are going to make the MLB playoffs, but they still have a handful of series remaining on their schedule before the season runs out.

Detroit also has notable players like Jack Flaherty, who could be activated from the IL shortly.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Announced Personal Jarren Duran News During Orioles Series

Tigers News: Jack Flaherty Goes on Rehab Assignment

Jack Flahery began his rehab assignment on Sunday afternoon with AAA Toledo.

MLB.com wrote: “Detroit Tigers sent RHP Jack Flaherty on a rehab assignment to Toledo Mud Hens.”

“BREAKING: Detroit Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty is expected to join Toledo for rehab assignment TODAY”

While August hasn’t been kind to the Detroit Tigers, Flaherty could return towards the end of the season.

“Flaherty, out since July 21 with right flexor inflammation, gave up a one-out double and a two-out walk in an 18-pitch opening inning but struck out Pirates youngster Tyler Callihan on a curveball to end the scoreless frame. Flaherty returned for the second inning to get a first-pitch groundout from Robert Hassell III before exiting. The quick hook was by design as the Tigers ease his workload.”

He pitched a total of 1.1 scoreless innings with one hit allowed. He threw a total of 19 pitches (13 strikes).

This Jack Flaherty news is notable because he is set to hit free agency after the season concludes, so rather than heading into the offseason without pitching since late July, Flaherty should have an opportunity to increase his value before his contract negotiations.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Acquire 3-Year MLB Player From Diamondbacks

Jack Flaherty’s 2026 Season at a Glance

Jack Flaherty has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Tigers.

Across 19 starts this season (86.1 IP), Flaherty has an ERA of 4.59 with 102 strikeouts.

The K numbers are always there for Flaherty, but his issue has been throwing strikes and keeping the ball in the yard.

In 2025, Flaherty carried an ERA of 4.64, and he led the AL in pitcher losses, which isn’t ideal. Before 2025, Flaherty signed a two-year, $35 million contract.