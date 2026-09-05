Boston Red Sox Announced Personal Jarren Duran News During Orioles Series

The Boston Red Sox are taking on the Baltimore Orioles in a four-game series this weekend.

The Red Sox have already taken the first two games of the series and will look for the series win on Saturday afternoon.

During the Orioles game, the Red Sox made a personal announcement about Jarred Duran.

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It’s Jarren Duran’s Birthday!!!

On Saturday, September 5, Jarren Duran turned 30 years old!!

Here is the official post by the Red Sox X account:

Here are a few notable comments under the post:

@sulik18726: “Wow, 30 already. Happy Birthday, and many more.”

@ISGJSMF: “Hit the ball dude!!! Happy Birthday”

@bubsszn7: “He’s gonna homer today”

Jarren Duran has played all six of his MLB seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Despite being subject to trade rumors seemingly every year, Duran has remained pat in Boston.

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Taking a Quick Look at Jarren Duran’s MLB Career

Jarren Duran is a 1X MLB All-Star with the Boston Red Sox, and also won ASG MVP during the 2024 Midsummer Classic.

Duran has played 643 games with Boston in his six-year career, making him pretty much an everyday player.

Across 2438 at-bats, Jarren Duran is batting .254 for his career with the Red Sox, and has also added 154 doubles, 38 triples, 69 home runs, and a lifetime OPS+ of 106.

Duran has drawn criticism over the years for some of his on-field antics, but several of his teammates note that there isn’t a better guy than Duran.

In 2026, Duran is batting .204 over 133 games, with 19 home runs, 4 triples, and 14 doubles.

Happy Birthday, Jarren Duran!!

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