Houston Astros Acquire 3-Year MLB Player From Diamondbacks

The Houston Astros wrapped up their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 loss.

Sitting at 73-71, the Astros still hold a 2.0-game lead over the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West.

Following/during the Diamondbacks series, Houston actually claimed a player from Arizona after he was DFA’d.

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Astros Claim Jorge Barrosa from D-Backs

Just a couple of days ago, the Arizona Diamondbacks designated Jorge Barrosa for assignment.

On Sunday, per multiple reports, the Houston Astros claimed him off waivers.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk noted that Jorge Barrosa has been with the D-backs for a long time:

“The D’Backs designated Barrosa for assignment two days ago, and the waiver claim officially ends Barrosa’s 11-plus years in the Arizona organization. He signed with the D’Backs as an international free agent in 2017, and he has hit .180/.241/.302 over 254 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in 2024. The bulk of Barrosa’s playing time has come this season, as he has 159 PA over 97 games while covering for multiple injuries in Arizona’s outfield mix.”

Barrosa is still just 25 years old and is from Puerto Cabello, Venezuela.

As Polishuk noted, he has seen a decent amount of playing time this season, as he’s batted .201 over the 97 games.

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Taking a Quick Look at Jorge Barrosa’s MLB Career

Jorge Barrosa has played in parts of three MLB seasons.

He’s appeared in 138 games and has a .180 batting average over 222 at-bats.

Barrosa hasn’t been able to display much of a player, which may have led to Arizona’s DFA, and it will be interesting to see what role he plays within the Astros organization.

Across those 222 ABs, Barrosa has just three total home runs, 16 doubles, and an OPS+ of 50.

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