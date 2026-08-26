Detroit Tigers Announce Surprise Brett Callahan Decision During Rays Series

The Detroit Tigers look to win their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon. They will look to do so following a puzzling decision regarding rookie Brett Callahan.

Today’s game begins at 1:10 PM Eastern Time. The battle on the mound will be Troy Melton against Freddy Peralta.

Detroit Tigers Announce Puzzling Brett Callahan Decision

Before the early-afternoon game against the Rays, the Tigers announced their lineup.

It involved a few changes, especially for Callahan.

Underdog MLB shared their lineup on social media:

“Tigers 8/26 B. Callahan LF K. McGonigle SS G. Torres 2B C. Keith DH D. Dingler C Z. McKinstry RF S. Torkelson 1B M. Clark CF H. Lee 3B T. Melton SP,” the social media account shared.

As you can see, Callahan is batting lead-off. For Game 1, he didn’t dress in the starting lineup. He also didn’t come off the bench.

After the seventh inning, Callahan has recorded one hit in three at-bats.

Why This Brett Callahan Decision Is Puzzling

If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

The Tigers finally won a game without Callahan in the lineup. Now, the first game after, A.J. Hinch decides to change up the lineup.

He’s certainly committed to ensuring that the Tigers’ rookie doesn’t stay out of the lineup for a considerable length of time. However, why mess with a winning lineup?

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Tigers in 2023.

Callahan has posted decent offensive numbers during his tenure with the team. In eight games, he has collected six RBIs, five hits, one triple, one double, and one home run. He is also batting .263 with a .318 on-base percentage.

Callahan is earning $780,000 this season.

Brett Callahan is Getting the Brandon Valenzuela Treatment

Another young player in MLB is getting similar roster treatment.

His name is Brandon Valenzuela of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Despite great offensive spurts, Toronto has him playing virtually every second day like clockwork.

However, Valenzuela’s situation is slightly different. He is playing second string to the starting catcher, Alejandro Kirk. Not only is Kirk the every day catcher, but he is better than Valenzuela defensively, and is on a hot streak with his bat right now.

All-in-all, time will tell if this is the right way for either team to handle both players.