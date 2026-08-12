Detroit Tigers Cut 29-Year-Old Pitcher During Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers are a surging team in MLB. They are currently taking on the Cleveland Guardians in an AL Central showdown this week, and after their game one win, the Tigers wake up in 2nd place in the Central Division, just 2.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox.

On Wednesday, the Tigers announced that Riley Greene is headed to the IL with a hamstring issue, and entering his place is Corey Julks, whose contract was selected by the club.

As is the case with roster transactions like this, there is usually a roster casualty in the wake of the recent moves, and this time, it’s 29-year-old pitcher Troy Watson who is booted off the roster.

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Tigers DFA Troy Watson in Wake of Roster Moves

The Detroit Tigers announced all of the roster moves via their PR X account:

“The Tigers today placed OF Riley Greene on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain and selected the contract of OF Corey Julks from Triple-A Toledo. Julks will wear uniform number 44. To make room for Julks on the 40-man roster, RHP Troy Watson was designated for assignment.”

Troy Watson, 29, has yet to make his MLB debut.

He’s pitched with three different minor-league levels this season, but has picked up the most action with AAA Toledo. Across 55 innings with the Mud Hens, Watson carries an ERA of 3.27 with 38 strikeouts.

Watson now enters DFA limbo, where a multitude of things can happen. A. The Tigers can just release him, B. Another club can claim him off waivers, or C. If he clears waivers, he will have to accept an outright assignment to the minors.

It’s unclear which of those three will end up happening.

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Taking a Look at Troy Watson’s MLB Career

The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Troy Watson in the 15th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Northern Colorado.

He moved from the Blue Jays organization to the Tigers organization in 2024. He has had several AAA stints with both clubs, but has yet to log any MLB action.

Across eight minor league seasons, Watson has pitched 461.2 innings and posted an ERA of 3.86 with 389 total strikeouts. Those are very solid stats in the minors, and perhaps another team may see that and claim him off waivers and give him a big-league shot.

However, his time with the Tigers organization may be coming to an end, as a final decision should be made on the 29 y/o pitcher by the end of the week.