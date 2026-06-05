Detroit Tigers Annouce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Mariners Game

The Detroit Tigers won a series this week!! And they did so by sweeping the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays, and will take that momentum into Friday’s series opener with the Seattle Mariners. Framber Valdez (2-4, 4.39 ERA, 54 SO) gets the start on Friday evening in Comerica Park, and the Mariners will send out Bryan Woo (5-3, 3.44 ERA, 68 SO) to take the ball in game one.

Before the series, however, the Tigers announced a notable Kevin McGonigle change when Detroit released the lineup.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Make Official Brayan Bello Roster Decision Before Yankees Series

Kevin McGonigle Gets Start at Third Base

Underdog MLB, as they always do, released the starting lineup for the Detroit Tigers on Friday (6/5):

Tigers 6/5: G. Torres 2B K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C K. Carpenter RF R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B C. Keith DH Z. McKinstry CF Z. Short SS F. Valdez SP.

Gleyber Torres, who is back in the everyday fold for the Tigers, is the leadoff man, and Kevin McGonigle will slide over to third base as Zach Short gets the start at shortstop.

The last time Kevin McGonigle played third base was May 30.

Per CBSSports recent AL Rookie of the Year odds, facilitated by various SportsBooks, Kevin McGonigle is the favorite to win the illustrious award.

He’s been a revelation for the Tigers this season in what’s been a pretty disappointing season.

More MLB on Heavy: Yankees Named Trade Landing Spot for Twins’ $100 Million Outfielder After Aaron Judge News

Kevin McGonigle’s Rookie Campaign

Kevin McGonigle signed a nine-year, $150 million contract extension this offseason, which was not even really a shock across the league, given the reports of how good this kid would be out of the minors.

Well, over his first 60 MLB games, he has not disappointed. McGonigle has a bWAR of 3.3 (already), and is hitting .288 with three home runs, 65 hits, 21 RBI, three triples, and 13 doubles in 226 at-bats.

If the Tigers are somehow going to get back into the thick of things in the American League, Kevin McGonigle will have a large part in them doing so.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Lands Tigers’ Tarik Skubal for 3-Player Haul in MLB Mock