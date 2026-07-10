Detroit Tigers Announce Dillon Dingler Decision Before Phillies Series

It’s the last series for every MLB team this weekend before the All-Star game and break, which will be next week.

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a series win over the Athletics and look to keep the winning ways going, but their last series before the break will be no easy test, as the Philadelphia Phillies are coming into town for a three-game set.

Before the Phillies series, Detroit announced its lineup for the opener, and it does not feature Dillon Dingler for a second straight game.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Release 29-Year-Old Pitcher Before Red Sox Series

Dillon Dingler Out for 2nd Straight Game

The Tigers may have to make a roster decision with catcher Dillon Dingler soon. For a second straight game, Jake Rogers is behind the plate, and Dingler is out of the lineup. In Wednesday’s game against the Athletics, Dingler injured his hand after a ball was foul-tipped off it.

Here is the full Tigers lineup (for 7/10):

Tigers 7/10: “K. McGonigle SS C. Keith 3B R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B K. Carpenter RF E. Valencia DH Z. McKinstry 2B J. Outman CF J. Rogers C J. Flaherty SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Kevin McGonigle is playing shortstop, and the Tigers are opting to go with a couple more lefties, with the RHP, Aaron Nola, going for the Phillies.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Red Sox’ Sonny Gray Revealed