Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision During Astros Series

The Detroit Tigers are currently taking on the Houston Astros in a three-game series this week.

The rubber match of the series is set for Wednesday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. EST. Before the series finale against the Stos, the Detroit Tigers announced a notable decision with infielder Gleyber Torres.

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Gleyber Torres Heading to Injured List

Per team announcement, the Detroit Tigers are placing Gleyber Torres on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams details why this is a tough injury for the Tigers to endure right now:

“Torres’ injury (or re-injury) is a tough blow for a Tigers team that’s finally been clicking of late — in no small part due to the play of its second baseman. Torres was healthy for 11 games between IL stints and batted .341/.413/.585 with two homers and four doubles in 46 plate appearances during that stretch. He’s been a prominent factor in the Tigers’ 8-5 record so far this month — already more games than they won in an unfathomably bad month of May that saw them flop with a 6-22 record.”

Oblique injuries can be very tricky to deal with in MLB, and Torres must have re-aggravated his oblique on a recent hard swing.

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Gleyber Torres This Season…

CBSSports writes (on 6/17):

“Torres sustained the injury during Monday’s game in Houston. He missed more than a month of action earlier this season with the same injury before returning in early June. It’s unclear at this point how long he might be sidelined this time around, but it will likely be longer than a minimum absence. Hao-Yu Lee has drawn two straight starts at second base for the Tigers and could share the position with Zach McKinstry while Torres is shelved.”

Gleyber Torres accepted MLB’s Qualifying Offer this offseason, which guarantees he’ll make $22 million and some change this season. After season’s end, the 3X MLB All-Star will hit the open market for free agency again.

Over 43 games played and 190 at-bats in 2026, Torres has four home runs, a .280 batting average, and an OPS+ of 120.

As the Tigers try and scratch and claw their way back into contention, it’s not the time for a key piece of their lineup (first or second batter) to go down with a re-aggravated oblique strain.

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