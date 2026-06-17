New York Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Astros World Series Champion Pitcher

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is just over a month and a half away, and the speculative reports are starting to pour in. Recently, New York Yankees insider Joel Sherman released what the Yanks ‘wish-list’ of items may be at the trade deadline, and the top two areas of need remain bullpen support and a right-handed hitting catcher.

On the bullpen front, there figures to be several options available, but the Yankees may have to pick off the teams that are prospectively selling this summer. One team that could sell is the Houston Astros, which makes pitcher Bryan Abreu a standout trade option.

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Yankees-Astros Trade Swap for Bryan Abreu

In a recent article for FanSided.com, writer Chris Landers proposes 5 smart trades the Astros can make ahead of the trade deadline, and one of them features shipping away Bryan Abreu to the New York Yankees in exchange for OF prospect Jace Avina:

“If Houston does indeed sell at the deadline, Abreu would be the first to go, a rental who still has an elite K rate even amid a down 2026 season. The righty has been better lately, and again, there just aren’t a ton of other back-end relievers who figure to be available this summer — the Astros will almost certainly be able to drum up a market for his services.”

Abreu is also the type of arm that Brian Cashman has had a keen eye for the last few years. Just think back to last July, when the Yankees also had a need for bullpen help, Cashman went out and acquired David Bednar and Camilo Doval.

As for Jace Avina being the latter of the deal, he’s having a solid season in the minors and could help propel the Astros outfield in the future.

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Bryan Abreu’s 2026 With the Astros

Look, it could also be a perfect time for the New York Yankees to make this splash addition, because Bryan Abreu has struggled this season.

He’s posted an ERA of 6.66 across 24+ innings this season, but his 2026 campaign got off to such a rough start that many have forgotten how quality a reliever Bryan Abreu can be.

In 2025, Abreu posted an ERA of 2.28 over 71 innings and was such a key member of the Astros’ bullpen during their 2022 postseason run, so he comes with playoff experience as well.

Abreu also stands out as a top trade candidate because he’s set to be a free agent after the season.

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