Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Twins Game

The Detroit Tigers are quietly starting to win some MLB games. On Wednesday, the Tigers continue their series with the Minnesota Twins after taking game one of the series on Tuesday, and have won four of their last five games.

On Wednesday, before the Twins game, the Tigers released their lineup, and it features a notable Kevin McGonigle change.

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Kevin McGonigle Hitting Leadoff Against Twins on Wednesday

When the Tigers released their lineup for the 6/10 game against the Twins, it featured Kevin McGonigle hitting leadoff for the first time since Gleyber Torres was reinstated from the IL a couple of weeks ago.

Underdog MLB released the Tigers lineup via X:

“Tigers 6/10 :K. McGonigle 3B G. Torres 2B K. Carpenter RF D. Dingler C R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B C. Keith DH Z. McKinstry CF Z. Short SS F. Valdez SP”

The Twins’ starting pitcher for Wednesday’s game has yet to be determined.

This is another game that, if the Tigers play like they’re supposed to, can be another win on their schedule. Detroit is 28-39, and certainly feels like they still have a chance in the AL Wild Card picture.

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Kevin McGonigle with the Tigers This Season…

If the Tigers do mount a crazy comeback in the standings this season, it will likely be courtesy of Kevin McGonigle, who has been a stud in his rookie season. He’s already attached to a nine-year, $150 million contract, but McGonigle is already showing some early returns for the Tigers.

McGonigle is hitting .286 this season over 241 at-bats with four home runs, three triples, and 14 doubles. His OPS+ is 127, and he should be a frontrunner for AL Rookie of the Year. He has already tallied a bWAR of 3.4 in his first 64 games. That’s impressive stuff out of the 21-year-old from Pennsylvania.

As for the Tigers and their playoff chances, Skubal should be returning from the IL soon, but Detroit needs to keep the recent winning stretch going if they want any chance of a turnaround.

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