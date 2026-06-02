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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Rays Game

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Kevin McGonigle
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Rookie Kevin McGonigle had a huge day in his major-league debut for the Tigers.

The Detroit Tigers are currently taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series this week, and the Tigers finally opened a series with a win on Monday night over the Rays by a score of 10-9.

Detroit has endured a very tough stretch of baseball over the last few weeks, and its record sits at 23-38, which is good for last place in the AL Central.

One good development for the Tigers has been rookie phenom Kevin McGonigle, but the Tigers lineup on Tuesday will feature a notable McGonigle change.

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Tigers’ Kevin McGonigle Gets Rest Day on Tuesday

Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 09, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

GettyKevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 09, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Tigers’ reporter Jason Beck wrote (via X): “Kevin McGonigle will get a rare day out of the starting lineup, A.J. Hinch added. First game not starting for McGonigle since May 4.”

In other news, Gleyber Torres will also be activated off the Injured List on Tuesday and get the start against Rays’ starter Steven Matz.

Per AJ Hinch, it’s just a rest day for McGonigle, and the Tigers should expect him back in the lineup on Wednesday.

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More on Kevin McGonigle’s Season

GettyPORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Kevin McGonigle #85 of the Detroit Tigers hits a triple during the first inning of a spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park on February 28, 2026 in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

CBSSports also aggregated the recent Kevin McGonigle announcement per AJ Hinch and wrote this:

“It’s the first day off since May 4 for McGonigle, who is slashing only .238/.350/.295 since the beginning of May. The Rays are starting southpaw Steven Matz on Tuesday, and the left-handed-hitting McGonigle is sporting a .698 OPS versus lefties (as compared to an .838 OPS against righties).”

The Tigers inked Kevin McGonigle to a nine-year, $150 million contract extension this season. He has three home runs, 21 RBI, 36 BB’s, and an OPS+ of 124.

It’s a solid start to the potential Rookie of the Year’s season, and while he only has three home runs, McGonigle has also added three triples and 12 doubles, so he’s clearly able to get extra-base hits in bunches. His bWAR is already 3.2 through his first 59 games in MLB.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Rays Game

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